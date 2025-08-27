Have a Jolly Good Time With These THC Syrups

Make every drink intoxicating with the smooth Tre House Delta-9 THC Syrups. They taste like adult Jolly Ranchers, and hit like a joyful wave of relaxation. You’re not sleepy, but you’re not anxious. They create a stunning sensation that shows off the best parts of Delta-8 THC, backed up by its faithful comrade, Delta-9 THC.

A Little Guesstimation

Each Tre House Syrup bottle has 1,000mg THC. The serving size is one teaspoon or 5mL. I wish the bottles were better labeled with the dosage. The potency and serving size are only listed on the Supplement Facts. I prefer them to be promptly displayed on the front of the label, especially since the “1,000mg Delta-9+” isn’t quite clear. The syrups contain Delta-9 THC and Delta-8 THC. While there’s 1,000mg THC in each bottle, it’s not all Delta-9.

Each serving has 13mg Delta-9 and 30mg Delta-8. Delta-8 is generally considered to be half (or less) as potent as Delta-9. I’d say each teaspoon has the potency of *roughly* 25mg Delta-9 THC, which is a heavy dose. No other cannabinoids were invited to this party, so no CBD or CBG or anything else.

Less Rollercoaster, More Hammock

I think the Delta-8 in this formula is a little on the weaker side, because I took over a teaspoon and was expecting to be stupid-baked. Instead, it was a mild and cozy high that was far more relaxing than energizing. I even poured my teaspoon into a different cannabis drink, and still experienced a gentler sensation than expected.

It was a light and beautiful high, with the clear-headedness often associated with Delta-8, as well as the staple body high. A weight feels lifted, leaving you with an airier and more easygoing whole-body sensation. It doesn’t make you sleepy, but it can help you slide onto your couch and bring the whole vibe down to a calmer place. Movies, board games, Eggo waffles — I recommend them all with a side of this syrup.

If you were hoping for an intense trip, there are stronger products to take you on a ride. I’m sure this one will be plenty potent for new cannabis users or people who rarely partake and have a low THC tolerance. But with the heavy dose of Delta-8, it’s not the heavyweight dosage that it initially seems like. Nevertheless, the lush body high and stable head high are lovely, day or night.

Riff on Jolly Ranchers

I know you’ve all rotted your teeth on a Jolly Rancher at one point in your life. These taste like sugar-free Jolly Ranchers, which sounds like an oxymoron. But you get the whimsical, fruity flavors without the tooth-decaying sweetness. The profiles are playful without being childish, a tough balance to find! Right now, Tre House has two flavors of Delta-9 syrups…

Bussin’ Berry

Bussin’ Berry is like the Blue Raspberry Jolly Rancher, one of the most popular JR flavors. That berry taste is front and center, with a juicy and sweet profile that even leans slightly toward cotton candy. I know all this sounds like a toothache, but it’s a surprisingly lowkey interpretation of the flavors. It’s like a Jolly Rancher that’s been watered down for the adult palate.

Watermelon Felon

The Watermelon Felon (which is a pretty metal name) was my favorite of the two. You guessed it; it tastes like a Watermelon Jolly Rancher. Those are the pink ones, not the red, just so we’re on the same page. It’s a bright taste with a mellow finish that pairs well with loads of other flavors.

I added a teaspoon-ish to a can of WYNK Black Cherry Fizz, and the two were instant best friends. The syrup added some richness to the zero-calorie seltzer, and the black cherry complemented the watermelon taste. Seriously, I recommend this specific combo; it was a real winner.

The Bottle Is Louder Than Its Bite

Much like Jolly Ranchers, the Tre House syrups are adorned with bold colors. The bottles have sky blue and grass green styles, with graphic drips rolling down the sides. The vibrant look and large “1000MG” on the front make these intimidating. The actual high is much more soothing than the energetic packaging, so don’t let the trippy look scare you off!

The four-ounce bottles aren’t as portable as the THC mix-ins that come in tiny packets, but they’re small enough to take with you on the go. One thing I feel the design is missing is something to help you dose yourself. If you don’t have a teaspoon or other measuring spoon, you can’t measure out a single serving.

It’s not the biggest obstacle, but I’d love it if the bottle told you how much liquid the cap held, so you could use that to measure a serving. Or it could come with a measuring cup, like Mood’s Euphoric Nano THC Syrup, but a built-in measuring cap is more streamlined to me.

1 Teaspoon = $1

Like most THC mix-ins, these syrups are a cost-effective way to get toasted. One bottle, one time is $30, and it comes down to $23 if you choose the subscribe and save option. That puts each serving at $1-$1.30. Not too rich for my blood! Most THC drinks are about $6 each, but you can mix your own cannabis drinks for a fraction of the price with these syrups. You could find cheaper THC mix-ins, but this specific formula is ideal for anyone who relishes that soft and straightforward high from Delta-8.

You Just Have to Try It

Don’t judge a book by its cover, or a syrup by its label. The Tre House Delta-9 THC Syrup bottles are quirky and fun, but they definitely send a trippy message that doesn’t do the soft and sweet high justice. If you came here hoping for a wild high, I’m sorry to disappoint. But the Delta-8-forward high here is delightfully chill and absolutely nothing I want to complain about. The bussin’ is more like bliss, and the felon is more like a friend.

On top of the cool vibes, you also get a palatable version of the best Jolly Rancher flavors. You can enjoy a subtle taste of nostalgia without creating cavities.

