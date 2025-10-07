Peach Pear THC Gummies That Are Soft, Sweet, and Soothing

The TRĒ House Peach Pear Delta 9 THC Gummies create a relaxing high and have a quiet flavor that’s delectable. These are wonderful for a cozy night in or slow-going day out, and have a soft sweetness that caters to the mild palates that don’t want to be blasted with sugar or sour gummies.

Full-Spectrum for Balance

These gummies have a balanced ratio of about 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg full-spectrum CBD in each gummy. Lab reports show that some batches have a bit more, around 11mg of each, so be aware it they could be a teensy bit stronger than expected. Plus, a small amount of Delta-8 THC, approximately 3mg, which is a very low dose that likely won’t influence your experience much.

This dosage is enough to get intermediate users properly stoned, and plenty to get newbies fully high and floaty. They’re made with 25mg of hemp seed oil as well, which typically means small amounts of other cannabinoids and terpenes, contributing to the flavor and entourage effect.

A Lasting, Lazy High

The Peach Pear Gummies are just enough for someone with a higher tolerance (like me) to get comfortably high and enjoy the experience. As mentioned, they might be too strong for someone’s first time, but regular cannabis users will find them effective but not overwhelming.

The 10mg Delta-9 THC doesn’t take too long to kick in, hitting about 30 minutes after consumption. Some edibles can take over an hour to hit, so these are one of your faster options. Best of all, these seem to last longer than most gummies, with the effects wearing off after 4+ hours.

They deliver a classic edible high, helping you sink into a blissful fog and just chill the f*ck out. You’ll want to bust those fluffy blankets and plush pillows out and hunker down. But these aren’t so couch-lock-coded that you can’t be out and about. I just won’t recommend going on a 5k run or going to a party. But a day lying on the beach? A laidback brunch with friends? You’ll be chillin’ like a villain.

Per usual, when I take edibles, time seems to move at a glacial pace, and when you’re just relaxing, that can be lovely. So you feel like you’ve been locked into your video game for three hours, but it’s just been one. It’s like stretching out your downtime, making it all the more soothing.

You get a heavy body high like gravity has been kicked up a notch. However, the head high is what’s most noticeable, making the world feel lighter while your body gets heavier. They won’t put you to sleep, but they can still help you sleep. And you’ll sleep deep on these babies.

Delicately Delicious

Courtesy of author

The Peach Pear flavor profile is lowkey, with a watery, airy flavor that’s sweet and refined. Much like pears, the taste is honeyed and buttery. It’s a mild flavor that won’t smack you in the face with sugar or fruitiness. The soft taste might not wow you, but it’s hard to see anyone hating it, making it a crowd-pleaser.

The peach for sure takes a supporting role here. The pear is the most noticeable flavor, while the peach is just a whisper in the background, like an extra on a TV show who only got one line. It’s there, but just barely. I would liken that taste more to a white peach than the yellow ones that have a more pronounced flavor.

The texture departs from the gooey, moist gummies I often see. Instead, these have a similar texture to CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies. They’re yielding, making for a clean bite rather than a stretchy one where you have to tear the gummy apart. Rather than a sticky sugar coating, they’re soft and almost powdery on the outside.

For this kind of texture, it comes down to personal preferences. I know some people would rather have a melty, sticky, extra chewy gummy. This one only takes a couple of chews to finish and won’t leave any residue or sugar on your hands. I love it. I love the supple texture and mouthfeel, but not everyone will.

The same goes for the flavor here. If you want a mouthpuckering, sweet-tooth-satisfying gummy, this might be a letdown. But if you want something tasty but not too punchy or bold, the subtly of this sweet flavor fits the bill. Again, I’m super into it. The gummies aren’t trying too hard; they’re soft in every sense — texture, flavor, and high.

Climb into the Tree House

Courtesy of author

TRĒ House’s packaging is always flashy and fun. For these gummies, you get a colorful blue and yellow bag that is shaped like a house. Adorable! It has a wild and tropical feel that stays true to the brand’s playfulness. To take it a step further, the gummies are also shaped like little houses with the brand’s name on the front. I wouldn’t expect anything less cheeky and themed from TRĒ House.

Chill for Cheap

The gummies cost $1.75 each for a one-time purchase. TRĒ House does offer a discount on the 40-count bags sometimes, so you can save $5 if you buy the bigger option. For 10mg THC gummies, $1.75 is a great price, right around the average, if not a little lower. They have a subscribe and save option, which comes with a 25% discount, bringing the cost per gummy closer to $1.25. That’s an excellent price, especially for this fun and cozy high.

A Honeyed High

The TRĒ House Peach Pear Delta 9 THC Gummies are a delightful product for people who want a strong high and subtle flavor. They have an easy-to-love flavor that is just as delicate as a real pear, with the peach acting as a quiet sidekick that brings a hint of juiciness. They’re not here to be loud; they’re just here to give you a honeyed pear taste and a lovely, low-fi high.

More for Peach or Powdery Gummy Lovers

If anyone else loves that powdery, yielding texture like I do, try the CBDfx Mixed Berry Gummies, which have a stronger berry taste but that same supple texture.

Hoping for a stronger peach flavor? Try Mood’s Peach Rings instead, which create a classic, potent high and have a familiar gummy flavor and texture.

If you still want more peach, I recommend TRĒ House’s Texas Peach Cobbler Vape, which unapologetically gives you that blast of peachiness.