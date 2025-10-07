These Strawberry THC Gummies Are My Jam

Craving a sweet high? Or a highly sweet treat? You get both with the TRĒ House Strawberry Delta 9 THC Gummies. They have an irresistible strawberry flavor that reels you in, and a comfortable, potent high that keeps you happy for hours. It doesn’t matter if you’re settling in for a spooky TV show or taking your dog for a lengthy weekend walk; the gummies will have you in a good mood.

All Killer, No Filler

TRĒ House made these straight Delta-9 THC gummies. There are no other cannabinoids, so no CBD or Delta-8 or anything else. Keep that in mind when picking your product, because Delta-9 by itself is more likely to give you an anxious feeling than gummies that also contain CBD.

Each of these strawberry gummies contains 10mg Delta-9 THC. It’s a moderate dose that could either send you into orbit or just help you feel grounded, depending on your tolerance. I think this edible dosage is probably too much for most beginners, but regular or heavy users will enjoy the strong but manageable sensation. For me, 10mg is often the Goldilocks dose, giving me just enough to feel good but not so much that I can’t function or be normal.

The Strawberry Effect

The gummies offer a calm yet clear high, making them perfect for a wide range of activities. They hit fast, within about 30 minutes, and help you release the tension from your shoulders and jaw and let go of any stress from the day. Expect the effect to last three or four hours before it starts to fade.

These created a unique high, with a soft buzz but also a warm haze. While the cannabis fog does set in, I still felt present and aware, rather than completely enveloped in whatever I had on TV. I also found they spurred a lot of internal thoughts and an observing mood, which is a lovely vibe for simple activities like people-watching, nature walks, or video games.

Those internal thoughts could turn anxious if you have a low THC tolerance, so be mindful of that. Just remember, you’re safe, and those high thoughts are nothing but thoughts. If you’re particularly concerned about an anxious high, consider taking a CBD gummy in tandem with these.

You won’t feel incredibly couch-locked, but you won’t be energized either. It’s a floaty, free feeling that allows you to settle into bed or get ready for a laidback adventure. As the high peaks and then peter out, you might start to feel tired. I know the comedown made me sleepy, so these were a suitable end-of-day gummy that helped me sleep hard. And I mean hard, like funky dreams and full REM.

Strawberry Softness

Courtesy of author

This is as good as strawberry gets. The flavor profile gives you strawberry vibes on every level. The scent reminds me of a strawberry milkshake — creamy and light but still fruity. The flavor is jammy and decadent, like a strawberry syrup or strawberry pie filling. It’s luscious, bright, and oh-so-very berry.

TRĒ House’s gummies are generally soft and powdery compared to other cannabis gummies. Some are extra squishy, sticky, and tacky, which can make for messy hands and gummies that melt together in one big glob. These ones are firm but not chewy, offering a supple and smooth texture rather than a gluey one. There’s no sugar coating, so these are a mess-free THC gummy that holds up well in a wide range of temperatures.

The yielding texture also makes it easy to cut these gummies up for precise dosing. They can be split apart easily and accurately, whether you want a half gummy or a quarter. I recommend starting with half or less if you’re still new to THC.

If you adore the tacky, sticky gummies that cling to your teeth and can be chewed for a while, these aren’t for you. If you love slicing through the gummies in just a few soft bites, you’ll be head over heels for these.

A Look That Pops Like Bubblegum

These come in a handy plastic bottle with a pink label, ensuring the gummies don’t get squished or squashed when you travel with them. The bubblegum pink label is adorned with metallic graphics of ice cream cones, popsicles, rainbows, and other funky things. The design has a cheeky and playful vibe while still being artistic and stylish. While the actual gummies are a rich ruby red hue, the pink label captures the jammy, sweet flavor well.

Sweet High, Sweet Deal

TRĒ House sells these gummies for $35 for one bottle of 20, or $67 if you buy two bottles. That’s about $1.75 per gummy. The bulk discount isn’t anything to celebrate about — it’s only $3 cheaper. However, if you want bigger savings, you can choose the subscribe and save option, which comes with a whopping 25% discount. This can drop the price to $1.25 per gummy, which is a steal for 10mg THC gummies. Whether you do a one-time purchase or a subscription, the price is a solid deal for 10mg of THC and a tasty flavor.

The Sweet Spot Between Flavor and Float

The TRĒ House Strawberry Delta 9 THC Gummies give you everything they should: a fun high, a fruity flavor, and a fast hit. If you’re comfortable with Delta-9 on its own, you’ll love the versatile high that rides on a wave of rich and bright flavors. What more could you want? Maybe a strawberry milkshake on the side, because they go together like, well, strawberries and cream!

Other Strawberry Fields to Explore

Strawberry fiends will also love the Mellow Fellow Dream Blend Live Resin Delta-8 Strawberry Gummies, which are just as delectable but create a clear-headed Delta-8 high.

The Secret Nature Dr. Endo Strawberry Rhubarb THC Gummies are one of my all-time favorite THC gummies. They’re not for beginners, as they contain 20mg Delta-9 THC, but the full-body buzz is an absolute dream.

Looking for a drink? WYNK now makes lemonade, and the WYNK Strawberry Lemonade is the best one (if you ask me), and gives you a similar, fast-acting high with 10mg THC.