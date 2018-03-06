Treat Yourself to Matty Matheson’s Twice-Baked Potatoes

Baked potatoes.

If there’s a single dish capable of instantly comforting a person and alleviating all the world weariness accumulated from that #DailyHustle, it’s a baked potato.

Luckily for you, we convinced MUNCHIES host and noted spud whisperer Matty Matheson to share his ultimate recipe for baked potatoes, and boy, did he hit it out of the park with this one.

Matty’s Power Potatoes are the perfect thing to get you through some truly tough times, whether that be the dead of winter or a particularly harrowing confrontation on . And, as Matty says, “If you had a bad day at the office, you come home and make fucking baked potatoes.”

Power Potatoes are loaded to the brim with freshly made lardons, “a sizable amount of fucking butter,” grated Cheddar cheese, mascarpone, bocconcini, broccoli, and a whole bunch of thinly sliced scallions.

The result of all your arduous potato labour? Well, that’s THE POWER.

Matty guarantees that after eating one of these bad boys, you and your loved one “are going to be fucking tonight. You guys are going to be together, fucking. Or napping. It’s either or. It’s a 50/50 chance.”

Those odds sound pretty good to us. Plus, if the numbers don’t come out in your favour, you can always console yourself with dreams of more of Matty’s Power Potatoes.