Tree of Codes | The Creators Project Meets Wayne McGregor & Olafur Eliasson

In our pilot episode of The Creators Project Meets we get a first hand glance at the Tree of Codes, a dance performance inspired by Jonathan Safran Foer’s sculptural book of the same title. Host Kathleen Flood heads to New York’s Park Avenue Armory to meet with acclaimed choreographer Wayne McGregor and artist Olafur Eliasson. In their interview, the two collaborators talk about melding McGregor’s adventurous and kinetic choreography with Eliasson’s dazzling, kaleidoscopic art design set to futuristic electro-pop compositions by Jamie xx. The outcome is an immersive new take on modern dance.

Photo by Stephanie Berger

Photo by Ravi Deepres

Photo by Stephani Berger

Tree of Codes at Manchester International Festival. Photo by Ravi Deprees

Olafur Eliasson by Stephanie Berger

