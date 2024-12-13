Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Tapped to Score New Video Game ‘Intergalactic’

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross just might be the two busiest men in music right now. The pair are currently working on a new Nine Inch Nails album, as well as the soundtrack for Disney’s forthcoming film Tron: Ares (2025) — not to mention their soundtrack for the new Daniel Craig-starring Luca Guadagnino film, Queer — and now they’ve announced a whole new project.

According to Metal Injection, Reznor and Ross have been tapped to score Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, an upcoming video game from Neil Druckmann and Naughty Dog, who are collectively responsible for the Uncharted and The Last Of Us franchises. The new game has reportedly been in the works for the past four years.

In a synopsis of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Naughty Dog states: “Set thousands of years in the future, Intergalactic puts players into the role of Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.”

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is currently in development for the PlayStation 5. It does not have an announced release date.

When it comes to the next Nine Inch Nails album, Reznor and Ross have not offered any specific details, but earlier this year they spoke with GQ about the many projects they had in the pipeline, with Reznor explaining that the work they had been doing with scores and soundtracks had breathed new life into him around NIN. Ross added that he feels, “excited about starting on the next record… I think we’re in a place now where we kind of have an idea.”