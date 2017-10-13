Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ ‘Halloween’ Theme Cover Is Creepy As Hell

Well known for their ability to turn in an unnerving soundtrack of their own (The Social Network, Gone Girl), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails have today released a reimagined version of movie music legend John Carpenter’s Halloween theme music. Because when you’re Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, every day is Friday the 13th (plus, they’re also celebrating the imminent release of a Carpenter’s Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, which features 13 new versions of his most iconic compositions).

In a statement accompanying the release, Reznor said that seeing the film, he and his friends had “the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads”. He added, “John Carpenter, it’s your fault that I turned out the way I did.” In a separate statement, Carpenter said that Reznor and Ross’ new version of the piece “does amazing justice to the original.” Isn’t it lovely to see the men making the terrifying music getting on?

And it’s certainly true that the reimagined rendition keeps all the creeping urgency of the original, though it adds a little of the heavy atmosphere and breath that Reznor and Ross’ soundtracks have gained praise for, before morphing into full Nine Inch Nails-style chaos. I can confirm that it is actually pretty unsettling, and to be totally honest I am feeling quite nervous at my desk, like something is on me. It’s weird.

If you too would like to be scared shitless via the medium of sound, you can hear the new version above, and remind yourself of the original below. Happy Friday the 13th!

