Trent Reznor’s New Song “A Minute to Breathe” Is Not Nine Inch Nails but It Is Definitely Trent Reznor

No one makes music like Trent Reznor does. Even when he doesn’t operate in Nine Inch Nails’ death-disco, his characteristically unnerving melodies and go-to arrangement choices (detuned pianos, fuzzed-out guitars, white noise touches) are everywhere in his work, especially his soundtrack collaborations with Atticus Ross for David Fincher’s films. The Reznor/Ross braintrust have come together again for the soundtrack of the climate change doc Before the Flood (which also features Mogwai) and they’ve shared an original song entitled “A Minute to Breathe.”

It’s slow and muffled (literally, in the case of Reznor’s vocals), sounding mostly like Reznor singing on top of one of his soundtrack pieces. But doesn’t quiet dread work best for the planet’s oncoming heat death, especially since we’ve passed the point of no return? It’s probably not that deep, but this song is nice, again in that distinctly Reznor way, which is to say that it might not be that nice at all. Listen to “A Minute to Breathe” below.

Phil has waited for this opportunity to stan. He’s on Twitter.