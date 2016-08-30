Trevor Paglen’s Deep Web Dive | Behind the Scenes

The Creators Project travels to Miami to meet Trevor Paglen, the artist, experimental geographer, and counter-surveillance researcher best known for his long-distance pictures of secret military bases, and his contribution to the Edward Snowden documentary Citizenfour. In Miami, Paglen takes his art to a new level, deep diving in the Atlantic Ocean to photograph National Security Agency-tapped underwater internet cables. As we journey with Paglen down into the depths of the ocean, we take a peek inside the struggle between physical reality and intangibles like privacy and network security. Says Paglen, “With a lot of these kinds of projects, there’s always a sense of discovery. That’s exciting—to find something that no one has ever seen before.”

To learn more about the artist, click here.

Videos by VICE

Related:

Trevor Paglen Documents The Invisible And Analyzes Government Secrecy Through Photography

Counter-Surveillance Artist Trevor Paglen Honored With Internet Civil Liberties Award

Introducing ‘Deep Web Dive,’ an Underwater Documentary with Trevor Paglen

6 Artists Who Aren’t Afraid to Work with Radioactive Materials