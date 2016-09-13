Triathalon Want to Make You Funk with ‘Cold Shower’

Savannah, GA’s Triathalon are a suave five-member band making some sexy slow R&B jams. Adam Intrator (guitar, vocals), Hunter Jayne (guitar, keys), Chad Chilton (drums), and Lucas Carpenter (bass) have been together since 2013. They’ve released several LPs and two EPs since forming, but Cold Shower is one of their most ambitious releases to date. The EP features four beautifully slowed-down R&B tracks mixed with a hint of surf rock to create a record that will chill you out no matter what.

“Honestly, my love for R&B started when I was young,” says Intrator. “My mom took me to see Usher when I was 11. And then when I was 14 I heard ‘All My Life’ by K-Ci & JoJo and it changed everything.”

“All of sudden I was obsessed with slow jams. I became that guy at the school dance mouthing every word to ‘Bump N’ Grind.’ Now that we’re getting kind of older, I feel like it’s a natural progression to be playing more soulful and sensual music. We’re excited to be going in a direction that feels right with plenty of room to explore. This EP is really just the stepping stone of things to come.”

Cold Shower is out September 16 on Broken Circles. You can pre-order it here.

