Snack on the Sweetest High With This THCa Vape Cart from Tribe Tokes

Even if it’s not your birthday, you still deserve a slice of cake. The Tribe Tokes Ice Cream Cake THCa Vape Cart is the sweet treat that is worthy of celebration, except you can just hit it every night while you’re chilling on the couch. This delectable vape cart is potent and decadent, and the gateway to an evening of munching on Oreos and potato chips (at the same time).

The Recipe

In case you need a refresh, THCa is the precursor to Delta-9 THC. I know some people think THCa is fake THC or something, but that’s not the case at all. It’s naturally found in cannabis plants, and once you heat it up, it turns into Delta-9 THC, naturally. So, these THCa vapes will definitely get you high like normal THC vapes.

THCa is a little heavier than THC. The Ice Cream Cake Cart contains 1.77mg Delta-9 THC and 434mg THCa. Once you heat it up, this turns into and totals about 380mg Delta-9 THC, or 38% potency.

You’re getting a heavy dose of THC, so don’t expect this to be a weak vape. The high hits fast and is serious, so it might not be the best product for beginners. However, I do love to recommend Ice Cream Cake to newbies because it offers such a lovely high and fun side effects.

In addition to the THC and THCa, the live resin concentrate also contains CBC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBT. That’s a lot of letters, but no need to be scared. These are standard cannabinoids that will contribute to the balanced high.

A Quintessential High

This strain is one of my favorites because it shows off some of the best symptoms of being stoned. You get some giggles, a cozy body high, a blanket of euphoria, and a serious case of the munchies. For someone who has never been high before, this is a solid overview of what it’s like. However, it’s still a strong strain, so beginners should be cautious and not go overboard right off the bat.

Just a few pulls from this cart, and you’ll feel toasted within minutes. Like most vapes, it hits fast, but it’s not a hard high. It’s soft and creamy, you know, like an ice cream cake. It gently washes over you, and then you’re just having a grand time. Some indicas might send you into a sleepy coma, but not this one. It keeps you cheerful and social, but beautifully relaxed. No tense shoulders or clenched jaw.

The giggles with this strain can show up, but they’re not obnoxiously uncontrollable. Things are simply more enjoyable and easygoing. The real thing to watch out for is the munchies, because this strain is sure to make you hungry and wake up all those cravings buried in your brain. Any food in sight will be annihilated. You’ll find yourself asking for “food” because it doesn’t really matter what you eat; you just want to eat. Not a great cart for people dieting, but a tasty time for anyone who’s okay with a splurge.

The Strain That Actually Tastes Like Its Name

On top of the sweet high, you also get a sweet flavor. Ice Cream Cake is an apt name, as this strain always tastes like dessert. And Tribe Tokes made sure this concentrate had all the lovable terpenes that make it taste so scrumptious. The overall taste is smooth and buttery, with hints of sugar, vanilla, and cream. This profile is another reason I like to recommend it to beginners. Sometimes the gassy, chemically strains can turn newbies off. This is nothing like this.

It’s not a heavy profile either. You get a light, airiness that’s still rich. I wouldn’t describe it as dank, because it feels softer than that. For real, it shares so many characteristics with a literal ice cream cake. The luscious, warm, and sugary taste is perfect for people just trying cannabis for the first time, or long-time stoners who like to keep things sweet.

White, Gold, and Gorgeous

Funny enough, Tribe Tokes likes to keep its aesthetic smooth and soft as well. Most of the products are white or come in white packaging with gold accents. It’s chic, stylish, and modern. This kind of branding aligns beautifully with the evolution of stoner culture. It’s not all about trippy, psychedelic graphics or groovy fonts. The new-wave stoners are more sophisticated and don’t fit into one archetype.

Tribe Tokes feels sleek and upscale without being snobby. It’s elegant while still being effortlessly fun. The cart even comes in this stylish case with a magnetic enclosure. I can’t imagine anyone being irked by the vibe, so Tribe Tokes is one of those brands that can appeal to anyone and everyone, much like Mood (if you know, you know)!

Pay for Purity, Stay for the Cake

That potent concentrate and cool vibe don’t come for free. One of these 1g carts is $60, which is higher than the average vape cart. But Tribe Tokes is crafting exceptional products, free of heavy metals, pesticides, and other toxins. I know some people don’t give a shit about that, but trust me, these vape carts can have some nasty stuff in them. And it’s hard to know what exactly you’re inhaling. Tribe Tokes makes it clear, and that’s extremely valuable.

If you’re hungry for Ice Cream Cake but can’t stomach the $60, you can save some money by buying more or subscribing for regular deliveries. If you do a subscription signup, you get 10% off. If you get two carts, you save $20, and if you get three, you get $30. So the price can drop as low as $45 per 1g cart, which is much closer to the industry average, which is between $30 and $40.

You’re Going to Want a Second Slice

It’s hard not to fall in love with Ice Cream Cake the first time you try it. And the Tribe Tokes Ice Cream Cake THCa Vape Cart is one of the best ways to give it a taste. With nothing but natural terpenes and cannabinoids, you’re getting a perfectly pure form of this delicious strain.

