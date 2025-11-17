A THCa Flower That Makes All the Other Strains Jealous

Looking for a chill strain to end your busy days with? The Tribe Tokes Jealousy THCa Flower is an easygoing and comforting strain that can help you let the stress and worries go and sink into serenity. It’s not the strongest or the sweetest strain, but it’s a blissful bud that caters to beginners, moderate users, and serious stoners.

This THCa flower strain leaves you mellow and melty, so get ready to sink into your bed and make the most of your evening TV time. Or reading and relaxing, if you’re better than me. The mild strain has a complex and layered flavor profile that keeps you guessing, swaying from warm and toasty to fruity and lush. It’s not going to send you to the moon and back, but you’ll definitely get to vibe on Cloud 9 for a while.

What Is It?

Jealousy tends to be a cult favorite strain among stoners, and this THCa flower from Tribe Tokes means you don’t have to go to a dispensary to get a taste of it.

THCa flower hops through loopholes in the US 2018 Farm Bill. That means it can be purchased in and shipped to most US states, depending on local restrictions. It might sound like “diet” weed or something. But once you spark up and apply heat to the THCa, it transforms into classic Delta-9 THC for the right kind of high. No synthetic stuff!

Based on the third-party lab results, this batch of Jealousy flower is about 23% Delta-9 THC. It starts out 27% THCa, but it loses a little potency when it converts to Delta-9 THC, totally normal.

Tribe Tokes’ Jealousy is an indica strain spawned by meshing Sherbert with Gelato #41. If you haven’t tried Gelato yet, I recommend you get a scoop of that tasty strain ASAP. Some Jealousy flower is more of a hybrid, but still tends to lean towards indica because of its relaxing effects.

Why It Stands Out

Part of the reason this strain stands out as a star is that it’s so balanced and rich. The flavor profile is decadent; the appearance is sultry; the high is easygoing and versatile. It checks off all the good boxes and doesn’t come with a side of anxiety or paranoia.

Tribe Tokes’ commitment to avoiding synthetic ingredients and being transparent about what’s in every product is also a reason to give this strain a try. They only deliver premium products, like this carefully curated strain. And it’s easy to find their lab results. You can see what’s in the product for yourself before you put it in your lungs. Whether you love to study lab reports before getting high or don’t care, it doesn’t matter. This is an easy brand to trust.

The product feels luxurious, but has a reasonable price tag. An eighth is $45, and every extra eighth you buy saves you $10. Plus, you can opt for the subscribe and save feature that takes an extra 10% off. It’s not an amazingly cheap option, but it’s also not super pricey. It falls right in line with the standard price for premium THCa flower.

Testing and Results

I rocked with this straightforward strain for a little over a week while testing it. So we’ve become quite cozy with each other. The high certainly lends itself to bedtime, but it’s not so sedating that you can’t smoke it during the day.

While I’ve had Jealousy flower that felt more giggly and talkative, the one from Tribe Tokes is more soothing and quiet. It helps you settle down from the stress of the day, but won’t necessarily give you that fun, euphoric high. If you’re hoping for that energetic and silly high, I don’t think this strain will deliver. On the other hand, if you want something calming, this is fabulous.

I smoked this before bed a few nights in a row. It helps release physical tension, creating a subtle floaty body high. You can get comfy and cuddly after just one hit. It’ll effortlessly lull you off to sleep on your own time. So if you were hoping to binge just one more episode before you call it a night, you can still do that!

I have a high tolerance, but I still think it’s worth noting that this is not the King of Potency. It’s decently strong, but not a knock-you-your-ass strong. I think it’s suitable for people who are still new to smoking cannabis, and will definitely have beginners toasted after a few tokes. For my heavier users, it’s a mild strain that’s nice for weekdays.

The flavor is one of the selling points for Jealousy. It’s a rich and robust profile that has top notes that are heavy, like cheese, pepper, and nuts. But it mellows out into a luscious, fruity scent with bold notes of plum and apricot. There are even hints of mint and herbs that uplift the profile a little, so it’s not too dank (is there such a thing, though?). The inhales and exhales are soft but heavy, creating a texture that’s hardy but not harsh.

It’s hard not to fall in love with the myriad of colors on these nugs, with specks of orange, purple against a light green color (green with envy). Tribe Tokes’ Jealousy does lean more toward the green. So if you’re used to Jealousy flower that looks like Barney the Dinosaur, you may be disappointed. Nevertheless, it’s still a colorful, rainbow-coded strain.

No reason to be jealous, because you can get your hands on this strain too. Order an eighth of the Tribe Tokes Jealousy THCa Flower and let all the tension melt away.

