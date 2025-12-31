A Royal THCa Vape Cart Fresher Than Pine-Sol

The Tribe Tokes King Louis XIII THCa Vape Cart is fit for royalty and ready for all my tree-loving stoners. And I don’t mean trees like weed; I mean trees like big, beautiful blue spruces and Douglas firs. This vape cart tastes like a forest of pine trees, lifting you up with a crisp taste and letting you down softly with a cozy indica high.

This premium vape cart comes at a premium price, so it’s not a free walk through the woods. But it’s worth it if you want the royal treatment.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

This THCa vape contains 475mg THCa, which converts into Delta-9 THC once it’s heated. It loses some weight after the conversion, so the final potency is about 418mg Delta-9 THC, or 41.8%. This is a potent product, so I don’t recommend it for newbies.

However, Tribe Tokes uses genuine hemp extracts, so you get the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes and all that jazz. The vape resin contains small amounts of CBD, CBV, CBG, CBN, and CBT. The doses are small, but still help create a more upbeat and well-rounded high (more on that later, friends).

While the potency might be 41.8%, the high will be stronger. The cannabinoids prop each other up — it’s called the entourage effect — so they work together to empower one another, like badass women. Don’t worry, though; just because the high might be stronger, it doesn’t mean it’ll be overwhelming or uncomfortable. The other cannabinoids can combat paranoia and make for a more enjoyable high. But, as always, it depends on your tolerance and body chemistry.

Overall, this cart is for people who know what they’re doing and want a solid high. It’s not easy to microdose with a vape, but newbies could also try a lil’ puff at a time and see how they feel. The best thing about inhalants is they hit within seconds, so you don’t have to play the waiting game.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

Alrighty, so what’s the vibe here? The King Louis strain is usually an indica, but can also be an indica-leaning hybrid. This concentrate feels like the latter to me — not too sleepy or yawny, but still wonderfully soothing. It’s a comforting experience, with an uplifting and euphoric feeling.

The cart does deliver some light body sensations, helping release muscle tension, but it was mostly a head high for me. The worries slide away, and you can really lock in on that new season of “American Dad.” It’s one of my favorite strains for dealing with work stress (yeah, cannabis writers have work stress too!), so I highly recommend having it ready to go at the end of your weekday.

I know it’s an indica, but I also find the euphoria pleasant for morning tokes. It’s not necessarily energizing, but it doesn’t turn you into a slug, so you can be out and about while riding this royal wave. Remember, it’s a full spectrum cart with a dose of CBG, which is supposedly an energizing cannabinoid. So I wouldn’t label this strain as a “downer.”

The King also conjured a few feasts, hitting the munchies button in my brain and forcing me to dive into some holiday Hershey’s Kisses. The little hot cocoa ones! This vape doesn’t produce ridiculously strong munchies, so those of you with willpower can resist.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

This one’s for my woodsmen and woodswomen (and woodsenbys)! The profile is distinctly pine-y, woody, and earthy. It’s like inhaling a fresh Christmas tree, with that invigorating and sharp taste that wakes you up a bit. That’s one reason I don’t find this to be a sleepy indica. The sweet, woody pine taste gives you a little shiver that keeps you uplifted.

It’s crisp but earthy at the same time, pairing richness with lightness for a beautifully balanced flavor. I’ve found King Louis to be a bit spicy and punchy in the past, but this particular concentrate was much fresher. No hints or sourness or chemically flavors. So if you hate a diesel-y, you should be okay with this cart.

Like with the other Tribe Tokes vape carts I’ve tried, these deliver a smooth and consistent pull. The pine-flavored concentrate can have a crispness or sharpness on your tongue, but it’s not harsh. It’s kind of like a really strong mint.

What’s super important to me is that these vapes never get clogged. Not once have I had to stick a toothpick into a Tribe Tokes cart, nor have I sucked in a blob of resin. I hate both those things. Even when I use a subpar vape battery with the carts, they still perform beautifully.

Also shoutout to this stylish and simple Edie Parker Flower Vape Battery!

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

The Tribe Tokes carts look as clean as they hit, with a gold and white aesthetic that feels luxe but understated. A tiny detail that I appreciate is that each cart has the strain (or an abbreviation of it) on the mouthpiece. No more finding loose carts in my nightstand and having to guess what they are!

The brand brings an elegance to its cannabis products without taking itself too seriously. They honor the chill, fun energy stoners are all about, while also elevating this genre so it’s not all Cheech and Chong, groovy, hippie-dippie vibes either. (No hate to Cheech and Chong, it’s just not the ‘70s anymore).

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

Here’s where some of you might check out, and that’s okay. A 1g vape cart is $60, which isn’t exactly a steal. The average price for a 1g live resin cart is usually between $30 and $40. But in that price range, you could get a crappy concentrate or a great one. With Tribe Tokes, you know you’re getting a premium product. From the cart design to the concentrate itself, it’s all top-quality, and it’s worth $60 if you have the money to burn vape.

BUT, you can bring the price per 1g cart down. They have a subscribe and save option, which gets you 10% off, as well as savings if you buy more than one cart at a time. The cost can come down to $45 per cart with all the discounts.

Canna-Conclusion

King Louis XIII is for the tree-huggers. This pine-coded, earthy, crisp flavor profile is like a breezy walk through the forest, and the high matches that dreamy, serene vibe as well. Bring it on a hike; take it to bed; hit it before dinner. This King is here to serve you.

Bonus Buds

If you want more Tribe Tokes goodies, I can’t recommend the Ice Cream Cake THCa Vape Cart enough. It’s just as smooth, but with a creamy, sweet taste that never disappoints.

For those of you who love the tree taste, try the Cheech + Chong RS11 + Northern Lights Prerolls, which have a similarly woody profile and calming indica high.



Skip the vape and get the fresh stuff! The Tribe Tokes Jealousy THCa Flower, which also has an invigorating, minty flavor profile and soft high.