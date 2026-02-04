Valentine’s Day gifts tend to fall into a predictable rotation: roses, chocolate, dinner reservations you forgot to make until the last minute. And sure, those things are nice. But let’s be honest: sometimes the other kind of flowers make the night way more interesting.

Weed’s reputation has long been “sink into the couch and scroll until you forget what you opened Netflix for.” But modern cannabis brands have figured out how to tailor the experience. Some products are built to chill you out. Others are meant to spark creativity. And a growing category is focused on something far more on-theme for Valentine’s Day: libido.

Enter TribeTokes, a women-owned NYC-based cannabis brand that’s leaning all the way into the holiday with a promo that’s a little more fun than another heart-shaped box of candy.

For Valentine’s Day, they’re giving customers a free pack of their THC Libido Lift Gummies (a $45 value) with purchase when you use code VDAYGUMMY at checkout. Buy flower? Free gummies. Grab a vape? Free gummies. Already buying gummies? You get the idea. More gummies.

So What’s Actually in These Gummies?

The Libido Lift Gummies combine 10mg Delta-9 THC with 20mg CBC, plus a lineup of botanicals historically associated with libido and mood support.

The THC component helps relax the body and quiet mental noise. CBC, another cannabinoid, is often described as helping enhance mood and overall well-being. Together, the goal is less stress, more sensation, and actually being present with whoever you’re with.

Then there’s the herbal side. Its ingredients—maca, muira puama, catuaba, and mucuna—are all plants that have long histories in traditional medicine as libido or mood boosters. Mucuna, sometimes called the “dopamine bean,” is particularly associated with feel-good brain chemistry, which is useful when you’d rather be in the moment than worrying about tomorrow;s inbox.

The formula is aimed at moving you away from overthinking and toward enjoying yourself. Which, if we’re being honest, is half the battle on Valentine’s Day.

And People Actually Swear By Them

The gummies have developed something of a cult following, judging by customer feedback. Reviews range from younger users saying the gummies helped them feel more relaxed and connected with partners, to couples in their 70s saying it helped bring some extra spark back into the bedroom.

One reviewer described the experience as finally getting out of their head during sex after struggling with low libido, while another talked about a noticeable mood and energy lift that translated into better intimacy.

Get Out of Your Head This Valentine’s Day

Romance is nice. So is feeling comfortable, un-rushed, and like you’re actually present instead of in your head doing mental gymnastics about how to ensure the night goes smoothly. If you’re going to do Valentine’s Day right, consider this your reminder that the prep doesn’t start with a reservation. It starts with you showing up feeling good in your own skin.

And if the “other kind of flowers” are more your speed, the free Libido Lift Gummies deal is live now with the code up top. Bring the roses too, if you must.