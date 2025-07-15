Tribit’s Little Sandwich-Sized Bluetooth Speaker Is Just $1 From Its Lowest-Ever Price

What a near miss. Only one measly dollar away from its lowest-ever sale price of $53. Oh, well. The StormBox Flow from Tribit, one of my favorite speaker companies, is on sale for $54, down from its retail price of $90.

Just make sure to enter the coupon code Y6WMTL6A at checkout. Can’t remember it because this code sounds like a Terminator in the midst of the receiving end of the Heimlich maneuver? Amazon’s placed a checkbox on the product page for 40% off underneath the price, but you’ve got to click it for it to count. Don’t be a chump and accidentally pay full price.

I haven’t used the StormBox Flow, but I have used and owned other Tribit speakers. For the money, I’ve been very impressed. In the same way in which I look at TCL as a favorite TV brand, not because it competes with the most premium brands but because it offers most of their performance for a fraction of the price, so too do I view Tribit among speakers.

The StormBox Flow is about the size of one of those little sub sandwiches from Subway or Jersey Mike’s. The attached wrist-strap should’ve already been a giveaway that the StormBox Flow is designed to go everywhere you go.

It’s IP67 rated, meaning it’s dust resistant and can be submerged in water up to a meter deep (3.3 feet) for up to 30 minutes without going kablooey. At 25W, it’s not going to blow the doors gates off the pool, but it’s not designed to. Nobody needs to hear you coming from a mile away as it dangles from your bike handlebars or keeps you company at the beach.

Need more boom in your boombox? The far larger Tribit StormBox Blast, which I’ve owned for a year, is also 15% off and on sale for $170, should you and your party guests feel the need to tempt the gods of eviction.