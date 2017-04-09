Tricky Soccer Dude Executes Sneak Attack on Goalie, Scores Game-Winner In Final Minutes

Soccer Dude, what you doing? You pulling all kinds of sneaks on motherfuckers? Look at you, creeping all soccer-y—like a ninja. Where’d you learn those moves? In the slums of Shaolin? Whatever you did to train for this moment, Soccer Dude, it worked. Worked real good.

In Liga MX last night, Chivas striker Carlos Fierro decided to camp out while the Puebla keeper took his leisurely time picking out a target for a long kick. The match was tied 2-2—with just a couple of minutes left in stoppage time and Puebla feeling like they had secured a hard-earned point against table-topping Chivas—when Fierro decided ‘fuck it,’ jumped the poor guy, and scrambled the ball into the goal. Chivas won just seconds later and kicked poor Puebla down to dead-last in the standings. You could say it’s the oldest trick in the book, sure, but it doesn’t really get old. That was just delightful. Sneaky man.