Trina Says PETA Urged Her to Cancel Her Performance at SeaWorld

SeaWorld in San Diego has become the bastion for 2000s hip-hop and R&B nostalgia. You want to see the Ying Yang Twins? They’ve got you covered. Soulja Boy teaming with Bow Wow? Done. Baby Bash? Waka Flocka Flame? Easy. They’ve got Ginuwine next on the docket too. It’s a treat for anyone who grew up adoring that era of music. Trina has also taken part in the festivities. However, it didn’t come without its fair share of PETA finger-wagging.

Recently, writer DeMicia Inman of VIBE went to SeaWorld in San Diego to see the Florida rapper perform and talk to her. After her performance, Trina tells the writer about how she felt about getting such a crazy invite in the first place. “I was excited, but I was like, SeaWorld? How do you perform at SeaWorld? This is like a theme park with kids,” she says.

However, such an occasion seems to come with PETA desperately pleading and trying to convince her not to take part in it.

Trina Details ‘Aggressive’ PETA Messages Over SeaWorld Performance

The “Nann” MC describes PETA feverishly advising her against performing at SeaWorld, “aggressive” in their plea. “‘We love you as an artist, we respect you, but you can’t perform,’” she recalls.

Ultimately, Trina and her team make the decision to perform anyway, seeing it as a unique opportunity to connect with fans. VIBE confirms this after contacting PETA directly. SeaWorld San Diego president Tyler Carter reacts to criticism by offering people to “check it out for yourself.”

“Our core mission is education, conservation, and doing better for the planet. I think there’s a lot that people may not fully understand. And so we always recommend checking out our website. We have a lot of information about what we do, and really, just come see it,” he says.