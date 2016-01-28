Trip-Hop Legends Massive Attack Return with a New EP and Gloomy Video

Following the 2010 release of their album Heligoland, UK trip-hop legends Massive Attack are officially back. The Bristol outfit sneakily teased their new EP

Ritual Spirit via short track snippets that you could only discover by downloading an app called Fantom. Massive Attack have now unveiled the four-tracker in full, along with a brand-new video to EP track “Take It There.”

Directed by Hiro Murai, who’s known for a diverse spread of visual work for artists ranging from Childish Gambino to St. Vincent, the video features American actor John Hawkes (of Deadwood fame) lurking through a dark and gloomy cityscape, eventually joining a crew of cloak-wearing ghouls for some sort of interpretive dance routine, before eventually passing out. Fittingly, the visuals are melancholily sound tracked by Massive Attack member Tricky’s slow and steady vocals, and an array of equally gloomy instrumentation.

Check it out in the player above, and head here to purchase the group’s new EP.