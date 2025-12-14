Triple H Booed by WWE Fans After Controversial End to John Cena’s Retirement Match

John Cena’s retirement tour came to a close at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. But all people are talking about is the controversial finish.

Cena honored an age-old tradition of going out on his back during his retirement match, passing the torch to Gunther. Earlier this year, The Ring General defeated Goldberg in his retirement match, so this win makes him undeniable as a wrestling personality. As soon as the bell rang to declare Gunther the winner all the air was sucked out of the Capital One Arena. Shock, disappointment, and anger soon followed. Cena shared a tender moment with fans in the ring but once WWE personnel came out to the ring, it was a different tune.

WWE Fans Boo Triple H

Initially, fans were booing Triple H when he appeared but other angles captured by fans show heavy “f–k you Hunter” chants ringing through the arena. Knowing WWE, this is probably the reaction they were expecting, and will feed into because they care most about the “heat” and selling record profits. During the post-show, fans are chanting for AEW in the background of Triple H speaking.

“John has said the right thing his entire career that it is about leaving this place better than you found it,” Triple H said during the post-show. “I think that there’s no way for people to understand that in the moment, but you do what is right for the business. You do what is right for this industry. John has done that his entire career, and I’m going to do that my entire career. What I will do [is] what I believe is right for this business. It just is what it is — It’s part of what we do. That is the role we have chosen.”

