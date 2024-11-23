Triple H Dismisses Concerns Over Raw on Netflix Streaming Issues

WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque is addressing streaming concerns after Netflix’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson blunder.

Millions of people tuned in to watch the fight last weekend which Paul was victorious. Throughout the event, viewers reported issues like lagging and skipping, creating a rather frustrating viewing experience. It left many fans wondering what will happen when WWE brings Monday Night Raw over in January.

Videos by VICE

TRIPLE H WOULD BE “GOOD” WITH NETFLIX BUFFERING

Reports state WWE officials were clued in and promised it wouldn’t be an issue, but Levesque has taken it further. Asked about his perspective on the situation, Levesque swears he’d be “good” with buffering under one condition.

“I don’t want to flex about it, but it was buffering on my end because I was on a plane watching it. The buffering was expected on my side. We were flying back from TV watching the fight and the signal was wonky,” Levesque told Greg and the Morning Buzz. “I thought, ‘We’re 40,000 feet in the air, it should be.’ Then, seeing it online of everybody saying it was buffering. You start putting 60 million households all at once on a streaming service, if our first night buffers and they come and say there were 60-70 million households watching, I’ll be good with the buffering.”

WWE and Netflix inked a $5 billion 10-year deal earlier this year. Included are distribution rights to Monday Night Raw, original content, and Premium Live Events overseas. WWE’s deal with Peacock runs into 2026, so it’ll be a while before fans domestically can tune in. Internally, WWE is treating the show as a PLE.

On January 6th, WWE will premiere Monday Night Raw on Netflix live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Alongside some special guests, WWE is advertising stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair.

H/T: Fightful