Triple H Met With ‘We Want Vince’ Chants at Royal Rumble

WWE’s first PLE of the year — and the start of the road to WrestleMania — took place over the weekend. The Royal Rumble is a yearly spectacle that fans from all over the world tune in for. This year the show took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it was a dud.

Saudi WWE Fans confront triple h

WWE continues to over promise and under deliver. The best moments of the night came during the women’s Royal Rumble with Brie Bella returning and Liv Morgan winning it all. From the lackluster crowd reactions to questionable booking decisions, WWE fans are frustrated with the creative team, particularly Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Videos by VICE

During the Royal Rumble post-show, the Saudi fans voiced their disapproval, chanting for Vince McMahon to come back and letting Levesque know that he “f—ked up.”

The McMahons are engulfed in controversy. Vince and the WWE are currently being sued by former WWE employee Janel Grant for alleged sex trafficking. Vince and his wife, Linda, are also involved in the Ring Boys lawsuit. Several ring boys allege sexual assault at the hands of former ring announcer Mel Phillips, and that Vince and Linda were negligent in preventing the abuse.

It’s not the first time fans have vocalized their thoughts during one of these post-shows, either. In fact, the boos are only increasing in magnitude. In December, fans booed him out of the Capital One Arena for the ending to John Cena’s career.

This year’s Royal Rumble crowned Morgan and Roman Reigns, they will head to WrestleMania with guaranteed title shots. It also marked the final appearance for AJ Styles who retired at the event. It remains to be seen if it’s solely a WWE retirement or if he’ll pop up elsewhere before 2026 ends.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.