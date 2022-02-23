Trippa alla Romana Fritta (Fried Roman Tripe) Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, peeled and smashed

28 ounces|800 grams whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

4 sprigs fresh mint

kosher salt, to taste

20 ounces|600 grams tripe

4 cups|1 liter peanut oil

1 ½ cups|215 grams semolina flour

freshly grated Pecorino Romano, to serve

DIRECTIONS

Make the tomato sauce: Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, 2 sprigs of mint, season with salt, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, covered, until thick, about 10 minutes. Remove the lid and cook until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes longer. Prepare the tripe: Rinse and trim the tripe. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the tripe and cook for 15 minutes, then drain and cool completely. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 320°F|160°C. Cut the tripe into 1-centimeter-thick strips. Dip the pieces in cold water, drain the excess, and toss in the semolina. Working in batches, fry until golden and crunchy, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, drain and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Repeat with the remaining tripe. To serve, spread the sauce in a bowl and place the tripe on top. Grate some cheese over the top and garnish with the remaining mint.

