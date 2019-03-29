Trippy Collages of Distorted Realities

This story appears in VICE Magazine’s Truth and Lies Issue. Click HERE to subscribe.

New Orleans-based artist Brittan Rosendahl’s dizzying works includes references to magic, religion, and sarcasm. Asked to explain his process, Rosendahl told us the images “are all handcrafted prior to a digital post production, so there is literal sleight of hand causing this affect of altered perception.” See more of Rosendahl’s work here.

Videos by VICE



Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.