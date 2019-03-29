VICE
Trippy Collages of Distorted Realities

photo collages by Brittan Rosendahl ​
This story appears in VICE Magazine’s Truth and Lies Issue. Click HERE to subscribe.

New Orleans-based artist Brittan Rosendahl’s dizzying works includes references to magic, religion, and sarcasm. Asked to explain his process, Rosendahl told us the images “are all handcrafted prior to a digital post production, so there is literal sleight of hand causing this affect of altered perception.” See more of Rosendahl’s work here.

1551369723171-Op-Orbs-Crowds-300_300
1551369769284-Legs-Tryptich-300_300
1551369784508-Psychadelic-Landscape-300_300
1551369796926-Mt-St-Helen-hiccup-300_300
1551369811660-Aeroplane-Vortex-300_300
1551369822971-Seer-300_300
1551369837843-grill-goya-300_300
1551369847761-Toucan-Hiccup-300_300


