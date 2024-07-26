Finally, a Condom That Doesn’t Make Me Hate Condoms

I like using condoms the same way I like hitting legs at the gym: I don’t. But that’s not why you use condoms (or do squats, for that matter). You use them to protect against STDs, pregnancy, and other illnesses. They’re one of the best ways we wiener-wielders can be responsible in the bedroom and still have a good time.

And if there was a condom you could look forward to using, it would be the Trojan Bareskin Raw.

Videos by VICE

It’s the thinnest latex condom you can buy in the US, delivering a closer-to-natural feel while still providing reliable protection. In this article, we’re going over what you should look for in a condom, the best features that the Trojan Bareskin Raw brings to the table, and pointing out why it’s better than the competition.

What to look for in any condom

Shopping for condoms can be one of the most confusing, awkward, and pointless experiences you can have. You’re stuck in a Walgreens (or a CVS if you’re doing well), staring at a bunch of colorful boxes that are all basically the same. While I don’t blame you for wondering what the difference is, there certainly is one.

When you’re in the market for penis protection, there are a couple of key features you should keep an eye out for.

Thinness: It may sound counterintuitive, but the best condoms feel like they’re not even there. While you want to put something on your penis for protection, you don’t want it getting in the way of anything. Even though your Iron Giant, or whatever you call yours, has over 6,000 nerve endings, a thick condom might block them from experiencing any pleasure.

The thinner the condom, the better—so long as it’s strong. (If you’re dealing with premature ejaculation, you might want to numb those nerves instead.)

Strength: A condom’s main purpose is to stay intact during sexual intercourse. If it rips, tears, or breaks in any way, you can transmit disease between one another or worse, conceive children. While a condom needs to be thin for each partner to feel one another, it needs to be thick enough to endure some good ol’ fashioned love-making (or whatever you do).

Why Trojan Bareskin Raw is the best

Trojan is a brand known for their condoms, and their Bareskin Raw might be the best one yet. It masters our two qualifiers listed above to ensure you can feel everything while protecting you and your partner at the same time.

Trojan Bareskin Raw condoms come with low-odor lubricant so nobody gets stuck on the latex. They’re also America’s thinnest condom, so it doesn’t feel like there’s a glove stuck on your penis (I don’t even wear gloves on my hands). And of course, they come with a special reservoir tip to stop the condom from slipping off and for extra protection.

Other condoms are thicker than the Bareskin Raw and don’t endure the same electronic testing, making them more likely to rip and tear while you’re knockin’ boots. They can also come with smelly lubricant that can take you out of the mood faster than… well, not much.

Best of all, you can buy them directly through Amazon to avoid any awkward experiences at your local supermarket. They’re shipped in a discrete, normal-looking Amazon box so your neighbors don’t get jealous.

If you want to seriously lower the chance of unintended pregnancy, make sure you don’t spread anything you don’t want to spread, or just want some weird balloon animals, check out the Bareskin Raw condoms from Trojan.