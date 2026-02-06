There are a few universal truths about getting ready for a date. You pick an outfit. You fix your hair. You double-check your breath. And if there’s even a chance clothes might come off later, you absolutely make sure every inch of you is fresh, scrubbed, and smelling good.

Which is where the unexpectedly funny return of Dr. Squatch and Trojan’s Bricc’d Up soap comes in. Yes, the condom company and the rugged, manly soap brand teamed up again for Valentine’s Day, and yes, the name is still ridiculous in the best way.

The limited-edition collab soap is back for the holiday, this time with a new Magnum Bricc—an XL bar that’s three times the size of the original. Because apparently we’re sizing up everything for date night now.

The idea here is pretty simple: before you worry about candles, playlists, or what happens later in the evening, you probably want to handle the basics. And the basics include actually showering properly. Not a quick rinse. Not vibes-only water contact. A real scrub.

Bricc’d Up is meant to cover head-to-toe prep with a scent blend of Pink Pepper and Rich Black Vanilla, plus ingredients like shea butter, silk peptide, and horny goat weed in a smooth, zero-grit bar. It’s designed to feel more like a full self-care move than a rushed pre-date rinse.

And honestly? That mental shift matters more than people admit.

Certified sex and relationship expert Dr. Deb Laino says what people really need before a date night isn’t just looking good, but feeling good—meaning clean, relaxed, and actually present in the moment. A lot of confidence issues, she explains, come from people getting stuck in their own heads, worrying about rejection, expectations, or performance instead of focusing on enjoying time together.

Which is why those little grooming rituals matter. Showering, shaving, or just taking time to smell good can actually help people relax and feel more comfortable in their bodies. Scent especially plays a role in calming or energizing people, making them feel ready to be close to someone rather than stressed about it.

Laino also notes that people tend to sabotage themselves by thinking too much about outcomes—sex, orgasms, or whether they’re “good enough”—instead of paying attention to pleasure and connection in the moment. Slowing down and enjoying the experience, whether that’s flirting over dinner or making out on the couch, usually leads to better intimacy than treating the night like a performance.

And if things do move toward sex? Being prepared matters there too. Keeping protection nearby and treating condoms as just another normal part of self-care removes awkwardness and keeps things flowing naturally. A quick, confident reach for the nightstand beats an apologetic scramble every time.

Of course, Valentine’s Day itself can bring unnecessary pressure. Laino suggests keeping expectations realistic and focusing on connection instead of spectacle. Sometimes the best move is skipping the packed restaurant scene entirely and cooking together at home, lighting candles, or even taking a bath together. Not every romantic night needs to end in sex to still feel intimate.

Back to the soap, though.

If nothing else, the collab nails one simple truth: confidence often starts with feeling clean and ready for whatever the night brings. And if a soap called Bricc’d Up helps remind people to actually wash properly before date night, maybe that’s public service enough.

The Magnum Bricc clocks in at $15, while the Raw Bundle runs $16, or you can grab both for $24. The collection is available now and sticks around only while supplies last.

So if your Valentine’s Day prep checklist includes maybe getting lucky, consider this your reminder to shower thoroughly, smell good, and don’t skip the details. You never know when the night might escalate past dinner.