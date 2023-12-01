Trolls Tricked the QAnon Queen’s Followers Into Volunteering to Kill

Something strange happened earlier this week when the QAnon Queen attempted to use a new tool for her followers to organize online.

Shortly after Romana Didulo, a Canadian QAnon cult leader with a large following, made a new group on Telegram called the “Volunteer Peace, Prosperity & Love Officers” in the hopes of organizing her followers by region, a rather violent subgroup popped up. It was to recruit “Military Tribunal officers” who would work as “judge, jury, and executioner” for the cult. Quickly her most dedicated followers stepped up, declaring they would step up to kill for her.

“I would like to get THE SHOW on the road as much as the next person,” one member wrote, referring to mass executions of the cult’s enemies that they have long promised, but never acted on. “But I am not sure that is something I would want to have on my conscience. That being said I also know this needs to be done.”

The group then began to brainstorm ways to execute their enemies while keeping their conscience clear—leaving them out in the Arctic to be eaten by polar bears was one that got a lot of love. Eventually, the sub-group was trolled into oblivion by an anti-Didulo group and shut down. But the thing is, the sub-group wasn’t even created by Didulo but by a group of kind-hearted trolls dedicated to taking her down and trying to save her followers from her exploitation.

VICE News connected with one of the not-evil trolls, who goes by the name “Dogwood”.

“It did expose some of the bloodthirsty nature of the followers,” said Dogwood. “It showed how dangerous these people really are. They can be told anything by the cult leader and they believe her, and act on her orders.”

Didulo is a QAnon influencer who has convinced a group of people that she’s the true Queen of Canada, as well as a spiritual leader here to save the world. Alongside a dedicated group of followers who have given up their personal lives to serve her every whim, Didulo is currently living in an abandoned school in rural Saskatchewan that was gifted to her by one of her followers, and making life hard for the community.

Didulo, who has traveled across Canada in a convoy with her closest followers, has largely been unwelcome everywhere she goes. And so she’s gained many detractors and enemies who want to take her down.

So, when Didulo deploys a new tool as she did this week they can’t help but target it.

“One of us noticed it was a new public chat, and discovered we could make more topics,” Dogwood told VICE. “I then shared the link to some hardcore trolls and encouraged them to go in and fuck with them.”

An image the cult just put up of their compound. They hope the sign will stop locals from honking at them.

That they did. Some got straight confrontational, one made a fundraising page for Didulo and her second-on-in-command’s “Honeymoon” yet another made the military tribunal page. If sowing chaos was the goal, they certainly succeeded.

Speaking to VICE News on Telegram, Dogwood (he didn’t want his real name used out of fear of it impacting his career,) explained how he and his group track Didulo’s movements and “constantly fuck with them and try and stop it.” Dogwood’s group is one of several that are trying to take down Didulo—others have been formed by former members of the cult, upset at how Didulo treated them.

“Hopefully the constant barrage of criticism will bring more attention to how dangerous these folks are, and wear down all but the most dedicated core, who can quietly burn themselves out in whatever abandoned buildings they choose without wasting the money, time, energy, and lives of followers who are genuinely desperate but deserve to find real solutions, not a megalomaniac dangling carrots and lies,” wrote another member of the collective who connected with VICE News.

The member, who goes by Jeremy, said he knows the most diehard have made their minds up but that’s not who he was trying to reach.

“I really was hoping to make a difference for anybody who had just joined and might not be too far gone. And, of course, I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t fun to poke and agitate a group of people who, as I see it, are doing real harm to their neighbors and their own members.”

Do you have information or tips about “QAnon Queen” Romana Didulo or her followers? You can contact Mack Lamoureux by email at mack.lamoureux@vice.com, or DM him on Twitter at @MackLamourex for a Signal number.

The group pours over what Didulo shares online and analyzes her photos for hints of where she is at and where she is going. They call businesses and campgrounds where she’s set up to try and get them kicked out. A few members infiltrate as followers and potential donors to gain the trust of some true believers whom they try and talk out of the group. They also share what they’ve learned with researchers studying the cult.

“They prey on vulnerable people. We are vastly smarter than this cult, especially on a ridiculous childish platform like Telegram, we are always there to expose them, point out their falsehoods, and track their locations,” said Dogwood. “It’s to take our nations of Canada and the U.S. back from the pandemic vultures of the internet.“

“Some people play video games, we infiltrate cults,” he added.

If that means trolling the group incessantly until they take down organizational tools used to further radicalize and exploit their followers, well, that’s just what they’ll do.

“​If the police won’t shut this shit down, we will.”