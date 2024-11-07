‘Trophy RC’ Is an Remote Control Enthusiasts Dream Come to Life

If there’s one thing I love just as much as gaming, it’s my remote-controlled cars. Trophy RC opened my eyes to a whole new type of RC life, with Crawlers taking the main stage here. Initially, I was a bit hesitant; I’ve only known the fast and furious life of my currently owned RC collection. Why would anyone want to go slow and try to maneuver over obstacles? I quickly learned the reason; inner peace and serenity.

Screenshot: Eugene Hatskevich

‘Trophy RC’ Brings a Big World to Your Backyard

Living in the Midwest, I’m used to a ton of rain and snow ruining my RC plans. Sure, some of my machines are waterproof, or resistant to some extent. By my prized possession, my childhood Traxxis Rustler is not. So, there are plenty of times when I’m left craving the excitement of the great outdoors on a 1/10th scale. That’s where Trophy RC has come in clutch.

Trophy RC is a passion project, being solo developed by one person. A free demo is available to try now, and I strongly suggest giving it a whirl. The first thing most will notice about Trophy RC is the fact that it’s absolutely gorgeous. Switching to first-person mode on this scaled SUV is breathtaking, especially if you’ve got the hardware to back up the UE5-powered demo.

In the free demo version, you can choose to either try and conquer the obstacle course that is laid out before you or explore the world at your own pace. It’s a smaller map, as to be expected for something this early in development, but it’s difficult to master. Take your time, line your wheels up, and try to overcome this track if you can.

Screenshot: Eugene Hatskevich

The Community Behind the Game Is Also Pretty Great

A great game is one thing, but a great group of people that enjoy that game? Sign me right up. Thankfully, Trophy RC does have an active and wonderful Discord community behind it. People happily posting about their dream builds, giving the developer actual constructive feedback. Just generally awesome folks who love the hobby and the passion behind this project.

If you’re looking for something fun to try out, give Trophy RC a run. It’s surprisingly tricky, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. I’ve been keeping a close eye on the development of this one for quite a while, and I can’t wait to see all of the features that Eugene Hatskevich plans on implementing into this pixel-perfect simulation.

As folks in the ‘scene’ refer to it, Trophy RC would be hobby grade, rather than toy grade. Everything here has already been polished to a shine, and the sky is the limit for this excellent RC simulator.