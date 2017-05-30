Tropical Cookies and Cream Recipe

Servings: 2 to 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
for the whipped cream:
¾ cup|165 ml heavy cream
1 tablespoon|15 ml coconut extract
1 tablespoon|13 grams light brown sugar
1 lime, zested
1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped
6 Nilla wafers
for serving:
5 Oreo cookies
vanilla ice cream
rum and coconut granita
Directions
- In a large bowl, mix the cream with the coconut extract, brown sugar, lime zest, and vanilla seeds. Using a hand mixer or whisk, gently beat the cream until stiff peaks form, then stir in the ‘nilla wafers.
- In a medium bowl, crush some oreos into the bottom. Top with a layer of ice cream, then a layer of the whipped cream. Finish with a layer of granita and dig in.
