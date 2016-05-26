Troy Ave Has Reportedly Been Arrested in Connection with Last Night’s Irving Plaza Shooting

The NY Daily News is reporting that rapper Troy Ave, who attended the T.I. show last night in Manhattan’s Irving Plaza that tragically exploded into gunfire, has been arrested in connection with the incident. He is said to have been charged with reckless endangerment and illegal weapons possession. The paper’s sources claim that the Brooklyn rapper, who was grazed by a bullet and whose friend Ronald “Banga” McPhatter was killed in the incident, is actually the person responsible for the shooting. McPhatter’s mother had this to say about the incident: “If he (Troy Ave) cared about my son as much as he alleged he does, I would’ve received a call from him. He didn’t call me. He didn’t call any of my other sons.”

Irving Plaza staff told the Daily News that Ave had beef with Maino, another Brooklyn rapper scheduled to perform at the event. The NYPD published the video below to their Twitter, which features an individual shooting a gun inside the venue. We’ve reached out to Troy Ave’s team for comment. Updates to follow.

UPDATE (7:32 PM): Troy Ave has been been charged with attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to the New York Daily News.

WANTED: Info/witnesses regarding homicide at Irving Plaza in Manhattan. Call #800577TIPS. https://t.co/HuL0YszMK8 pic.twitter.com/hto8W6M42D