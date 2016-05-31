Troy Ave Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting At Irving Plaza

​

Troy Ave appeared at Manhattan Criminal Court court on Monday to be officially charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon after last Wednesday’s shooting at Irving Plaza. The incident left one man dead and three other people, including Troy Ave himself, injured. The rapper arrived in court in a wheelchair having sustained a gunshot wound to the leg in the shooting.

Defense attorneys for Troy Ave—real name Roland Collins—are seeking to demonstrate that Ronald “Banga” McPhatter, the rapper’s bodyguard, died trying to protect his friend and not, as initial reports suggested, after being shot by Troy Ave himself. “He’s the real victim here,” said Scott E. Leemon, one of Collins’s attorneys. “McPhatter died a hero trying to protect Mr. Collins. He was not shot by Mr. Collins.”

According to Rolling Stone his defense claims that the eight seconds of video released last week apparently showing Collins shooting entering Irving Plaza’s VIP lounge and opening fire is misleading. “This 11 seconds of video that the NYPD released, it doesn’t say what happened before, it doesn’t say what happened after,” said Leemon. “The scientific evidence will show he didn’t shoot himself.”

Prosecutors have said that the video is in itself enough to prosecute the 33-year-old. Said Assistant District Attorney Christine Keenan: “This defendant is on video coming out of the VIP room where the individuals were shot. He had the gun in his hand and was seen firing that gun in the direction of fleeing patrons.”

Pix11 are reporting that that law enforcement searched a van that Collins took to hospital and found three firearms with ballistics tests showing that one of them was “the smoking gun used in the homicide.”

Troy Ave will be held without bail until trial.