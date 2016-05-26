Troy Ave Shot in Leg at T.I. Concert in the Green Room at NYC’s Irving Plaza

T

via Instagram

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave was one of four people to sustain gunshot wounds at Wednesday night’s T.I. concert at New York’s Irving Plaza, according to ABC NY. The New York Times reports that one man, age 33, has died from his injuries and that the 30 year old Troy Ave, real name Rolan Collins, was shot in the leg. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 34-year-old man remains in stable condition after being shot in the chest and a 26-year-old woman is stable after being shot in the leg.

The incident occurred at around 10:15 PM while Maino and Uncle Murda were on stage. ABC 7 report that the motive for the shooting remains unclear and that the identity of the suspect is still unknown. The NYPD are investigating “whether the shooting was linked to a dispute between crews linked to Maino and Troy Ave.” How the gun made its way into the venue, past the Irving Plaza’s metal detectors, is also unknown.

Video from the event shows panic inside the venue after the gunshots are heard with the Irving Plaza floor clearing.

Gunshots just went off at the T.I concert, never been so scared in my life pic.twitter.com/rn0CjpAuaU

Update: Troy Ave has been arrested and charged with the shooting. According to New York Daily News, the rapper opened fire backstage and accidentally shot himself in the process. It’s thought that the incident stemmed from a disagreement between Troy Ave and Maino whose set was coming to an end when he started shooting.

The Daily News have obtained a video of the incident. Click here to watch it at your discretion.