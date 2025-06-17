Troye Sivan Did a Vibe Check at World Pride Music Festival and Passed With Flying Colors

What do you get when you mix Smirnoff, world-class glam, and a sun-drenched crowd of unapologetically happy people? You get this—the ultimate collision of queerness, joy, and pure, unfiltered energy. Club Rush wasn’t just a party—it was the official pregame to World Pride Music Festival in D.C., and a reminder that Pride doesn’t start on a main stage. It starts in places like this, where the music is loud, the drinks are cold, and the vibes are borderline euphoric.

Troye Sivan—Smirnoff’s official Chief Vibes Officer and reigning prince of sweaty pop perfection—showed up early and made it count. (Shhh…“Chief Vibes Officer” is a fictitious title used solely for promotional purposes. Please don’t tell Troye.) Before headlining the World Pride Music Festival later that night, he flirted with the camera in the photo booth, mixed up Smirnoff cocktails, and locked eyes with fans in a meet-and-greet that left them levitating. All of it captured by Sophie Macaluso.

It’s bold, it’s sweaty, it’s sexy, and it’s everything Pride should be. Whether it was a crisp Smirnoff Ice in hand or just the high of the moment, the energy didn’t dip for a second. Scroll down to see what going off at the World Pride Music Festival really looks like.