Trucker Found $16 Million in Cocaine Mysteriously Stashed in His Semi

A truck driver in Indiana pulled into a truck stop and stepped away from his vehicle. He came back later to find it had been loaded with $16 million worth of cocaine.

According to Indianapolis’s Fox59, on June 17, police in Whiteland, Indiana, were called to a Pilot Travel Center after a truck driver felt like something was a little off during his standard pre-trip inspection. He noticed that the seal on his trailer, which is meant to ensure that cargo hasn’t been touched, had clearly been touched.

When officers looked inside, they found 10 boxes that weren’t part of the original shipment. Those boxes were filled with millions of dollars’ worth of cocaine.

To put a somewhat exact number on it, authorities estimate that the 350-pound haul had a street value of around $16 million. It was so much coke that the cops didn’t have enough room to store in their evidence facility. They were eventually transferred somewhere else and are scheduled for destruction or for resale if any of the corrupt cop TV shows I’ve watched are any indication.

According to reports, the trucker had no idea the cocaine was there. The guy just narrowly avoided becoming an unwitting drug mule. Meanwhile, the people on the other end of that transaction who were expecting that massive delivery were probably having a rough day.

All of this happened six months ago. The police have still not made any arrests.