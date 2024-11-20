True Gaming Stories: Perfect Dark and My Godbrother 

This series is a chance for us here at Waypoint to talk about why we love gaming and even some of the funnier stories we’ve experienced. For me, this one will be focused on my time learning how to play Perfect Dark with my Godbrother, AJ.

I spent a decent amount of time over his house and even slept over a couple times growing up. He was the one who introduced me to Marvel Vs Capcom 2 and whipped my butt repeatedly in it. But Perfect Dark? I got more L’s handed to me in that game than just about anything else I’ve played in my life.

Videos by VICE

PERFECT DARK DAYS AHEAD

Screenshot: Rare

I hate losing, I’ve made no secret of that. I might hate it more than I like to win. And AJ used to beat me into the dirt playing these games. But nothing like when we played Perfect Dark (superior to Goldeneye by the way). He’d set up the match and the second we got going, I was on hunt mode.

I had to beat him. And I’d lose sight of simple stuff in that pursuit. I would get around the map with ease, think I had him cornered only for that damn laptop gun to be waiting for me around the corner. And it would rip me to shreds every time. On another note, I hope the new Perfect Dark doesn’t have an insanely OP laptop gun. That thing was unavoidable.

Eventually, I would end up getting some kills off him. Not enough to make me feel like I made up for all the losses but enough that he’d know I could pull it off. It wasn’t all adversarial though. We’d jump into WWF WrestleMania 2000 a few times and run some tag matches, but generally, Perfect Dark is where we lived.

THE BATTLE CRY

During our matches, there would always be a moment before a kill or before he won where he would say the same thing over and over again. “HOLDITCUZ!”. That was his thing and no matter what, I thought it was hilarious.

Over time, I learned that it wasn’t just something he said when he was kicking my ass. That was really his thing. He would use it as a name in games and it truly did become a battle cry. It was something I had gotten so used to hearing that it was weird when he didn’t say it.

I even found myself using it when I got older. I never forgot it. And I mean this is as recently as some Destiny 2 matches a couple years ago. I got really good with the bows in that game and every now and then, when I got into a good rhythm, I’d line my shot up and say “HOLDITCUZ!”. So, when the new Perfect Dark does come out, please believe it will be said online. I haven’t talked to my Godbrother in years, but I’ll keep that going for as long as these fingers still work.