Trump Abandoned Sean Spicer the Second He Was Voted Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’

If President Donald Trump backs you on “Dancing With the Stars” — the reality show where B-listers and has-beens muddle through “dance” routines on network TV — and you dare to lose, just know the commander in chief will drop you like hot sequined potato.

Trump on Monday urged America to vote for former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, but he deleted the post once his pal got the boot.

The original tweet, however, put the full weight of the American presidency behind Spicer’s efforts.

“Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars,” the president tweeted about half an hour into the program on Monday night. “He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard. He is in the quarterfinals — all the way with Sean! #MAGA #KAG.”

Once Spicer was eliminated, Trump deleted his post and replaced it with a good job, good effort of sorts.

“A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you!” read the new tweet.

After Spicer was voted off "Dancing," @realDonaldTrump deleted his 8:33pm tweet urging people to "vote for Sean." Trump had written, "He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard." Now he's posted a new message: "A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you!" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 12, 2019

Spicer — infamous for lying and twisting facts while working for Trump — thanked his former boss for the pat on the back.

“I can’t begin to express how much your continued support has meant, especially during my time on [Dancing With the Stars],” Spicer wrote in response to Trump. Since the season started, the president has repeatedly urged his supporters to vote for his former staffer.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., threw his support behind Spicer as well, and even related it to the election, wondering how Democrats were “going to win 2020” if they can’t get Spicer voted off DWTS.

Spicer lasted many weeks in the competition despite consistently low scores from the judges. He was presumably buoyed by Trump supporters flooding ABC with votes, and the judges weren’t thrilled that a bad dancer was staying on while more-qualified contestants were being voted off. His final performance was no exception, and judge Len Goodman seemingly gave up on even trying to critique the dancing.

“I didn’t like it,” he said. “There you go.”

