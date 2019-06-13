Trump Announces Sarah Sanders’ Departure by Saying She Should Run for Governor of Arkansas

It’s been 94 days — barring a phony press conference for literal children — since Sarah Huckabee Sanders has held a White House press briefing. And we may never see one again.

Trump announced that Sanders will leave the White House at the end of the month in two Thursday afternoon tweets, which called on her to run for governor of Arkansas, her home state.

Videos by VICE

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job!” Trump tweeted. “I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!” But he also got the math wrong, saying she’d been on the job for 3 1/2 years.

Sanders took over as Trump’s second press secretary after Sean Spicer resigned in 2017. During her tenure, she lied or misrepresented facts several times, including one instance, she admitted — her claim that “countless” FBI agents applauded Trump’s decision to fire James Comey.

Sanders joins an ever-growing contingent of people who’ve unceremoniously left Trump’s inner circle, including former Attorney General Jeff Sessions (“Sessions didn’t have a clue!”), former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (“dumb as a rock”), and former national security adviser Michael Flynn (pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI). But Trump’s former communications director, Hope Hicks, did get a goodbye kiss from the president.

And if Spicer’s post–White House career is any indication, Sanders will have plenty of opportunities to seem drunk on national TV and interview people for ExtraTV.

Sanders has yet to comment on the departure, but her father, a twice-defeated candidate for the GOP nomination for president, unsurprisingly, tweeted about his dear daughter’s career change.



Well, @realDonaldTrump is losing @PressSec who is a great one and I say that with as much objectivity as Fake News CNN has toward @POTUS https://t.co/Gxnrwc43pP — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 13, 2019

Cover image: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on December 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA)(Sipa via AP Images)