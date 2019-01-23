People Turned Trump’s New Border Wall Slogan into a Meme Dunking on Him

On Wednesday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to unveil a new catchphrase about his beloved border wall project. “BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL,” he tweeted, like some kind of fearmongering Mother Goose. “This is the new theme, for two years until the Wall is finished (under construction now), of the Republican Party. Use it and pray!”

He followed that up, two minutes later, with another tweet reiterating the statement, as if he wasn’t clear enough the first go-round:

BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

And while Trump’s weird, nursery rhyme slogan probably won’t win him the wall funding and end the government shutdown currently entering its second month, it has seen some immediate results—namely, by inspiring a goofy-ass new meme. Folks were quick to chime in with their own rhyming couplets, though this time they were less about border security and more about repeatedly dunking on the president.

IMPEACH THIS DICK & MAKE IT QUICK! https://t.co/CFGPQQKIz3 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 23, 2019

IMPEACH FOR TREASON, THAT'S THE REASON! — Dennis Perkins Will Never Pay Apartheid Boy A Dime (@DennisPerkins5) January 23, 2019

PUT TRUMP IN JAIL WITH NO CHANCE OF BAIL! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 23, 2019

IF YOU RESIGN, WE’LL ALL BE FINE — the Bitch is Back (@BitchisBack2020) January 23, 2019

I like this rhyme better : ‘MEXICO WILL PAY, YOU USED TO SAY’ — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) January 23, 2019

THERE WILL BE NO WALL AND THAT IS ALL! — 🎶 VP Beet 🎶 (@VpBeet) January 23, 2019

BUILD A BUBBLE & CRIME WILL DOUBLE! https://t.co/aTthTP0DT3 — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) January 23, 2019

At a certain point, the memes became less about owning the president and more about making as little sense as possible, which is, you know, how things often go on Twitter dot com.

BUILD A DOME AND FILL WITH FOAM! — kong (@dkong7) January 23, 2019

open for Mott the Hoople and crime will quadruple — Jesse Dangerously | Backburner Crew (@JesseDangrsly) January 23, 2019

Trump may have been aiming for some Johnny Cochran-level sloganeering to capture the collective imagination of the public or whatever, but his tweet mostly just wound up making him sound like a part of Team Rocket. Better luck next time!

