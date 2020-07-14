Trump Called ‘Cancel Culture’ the Definition of Totalitarianism. But He’s Tried to Cancel All These People and Businesses.

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

President Donald Trump in a recent speech at Mount Rushmore described “cancel culture” as “the very definition of totalitarianism,” and “completely alien to our culture and our values,” with “absolutely no place in the United States of America.” But he’s attempted to cancel so many people and businesses — since way before he became president — that the Washington Post’s Mehdi Hasan dubbed him “The King of cancel culture.”

There’s much debate about what “cancel culture” is exactly (and to what degree it exists at all). But Trump sure seems to think it does, saying it’s “driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters, and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees.”

He should know.

Below is an alphabetized list of more than 50 people and companies he’s wanted boycotted or fired, as well as similar calls he’s amplified. Some relate to his politics (like Harley Davidson’s plans to move some production outside America because of Trump’s tariffs), but many more show his petty grievances over perceived slights. He’s called for a “boycott” of Geico over a commercial he found annoying, asked for comedians and commentators to be “fired” for treating him unfairly, and attempted to damage businesses that ended their relationship with the Trump brand.

Here’s an alphabetized list of some of Trump’s many forays into cancel culture (*indicates he retweeted or commented to amplify other people’s calls for boycott or cancellation):

Amy Pascal, former Sony Pictures Television executive

“She should be fired for stupidity.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci*, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

“Time to #FireFauci…”

Apple, technology company. On several occasions

“Boycott apple”

Arizona Republic *

“The people are really smart in cancelling subscriptions…”

AT&T , communications company

“…if people stoped [sic] using or subscribing to [AT&T], they would be forced to make big changes..”

Barack Obama. On several occasions

“Fire Obama!”

Bill Maher, comedian. On several occasions

“… fire low life dummy Bill Maher!”

Cable television *

“Canceled cable – sick of their bad coverage of you…”

Charles Krauthammer , political commentator (now deceased)

“…Dopey [Charles Karuthammer] should be fired.”

Chinese Products *

“…boycott Chinese products”

Chris Matthews , political commentator

“…we should start a petition to fire [Chris Matthews]…”

Chuck Todd, moderator of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” on at least three occasions.

“Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd should be FIRED…”

CNBC Polling, political poll

“Stupid poll should be canceled”

CNN , cable news channel

“…we should boycott Fake News CNN.”

Dallas Morning News*, newspaper

“The people are really smart in cancelling subscriptions…”

David Weigel, Washington Post reporter

“FAKE NEWS, he should be fired.”

Debra Messing*, actress

“If Roseanne Barr said what she did… she would have been thrown off television.”

Donna Brazile , Fox News Contributor and former DNC Chairperson

“She should be fired from the DNC…”

Fox News , cable news channel

“Turn off [Fox News]! There is a major boycott going on…”

Fox News Pollsters. At least twice.

“[Fox News] should fire their Fake Pollster”

Geico , insurance company

“We ought to boycott Geico.”

Glenfiddich, scotch whiskey company. At least four times.

“…I make a pledge that no Trump property will ever do business with Glenfiddich…”

Graydon Carter , former Vanity Fair editor. On, many, many, many, many occasions.

“Fire Graydon!”

Harley Davidson *, motorcycle company

“Many [Harley Davidson] owners plan to boycott the company…”

HBO, premium cable channel

“Everyone should cancel HBO…”

Italy, country. At least twice

“…boycott Italy…”

Jeff Zuker, CEO of NBCUniversal

“ AT&T should fire him to save credibility!”

John Bel Edwards, Louisiana’s Democrat Governor.

“FIRE your Democrat Governor…”

John Podesta, and other staff for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign

“…I would fire them out of self respect.”

Jonah Goldberg *

“People have been forced to resign positions for far less…”

Jonathan Weisman, former deputy editor at the New York Times.

“Should have been Fired!”

Kathleen Sebelius , Former secretary of Health and Human Services

“…lovingly say, YOU’RE FIRED!”

Katy Tur , MSNBC anchor

“Should be fired for dishonest reporting.”

Karl Rove , political strategist

“He should be fired!”

Macy’s, department store. On many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many occasions.

“…disloyal [Macy’s] stock is in a total free fall. Don’t shop there for Christmas!”

Megan Kelly , news commentator. At least twice.

“Everybody should boycott the Megyn Kelly show.”

Mexico, country. On many, many, many, many, many, many occasions

“BOYCOTT MEXICO”

National Review *, Consertive Magazine

“Cancelling my subscription…”

NFL Players , who kneel during the national anthem, on many, many occasions.

“Fire or suspend!”

Nike*, sportswear company

“…getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts.”

New York Times staff covering Brett Kavanaugh

“Zero people were fired at the Times. Why?”

New York Magazine

“I hope everybody possible cancels their subscription”

Oreo, cookie brand and parent company Nabisco. On many, many, many, many, many

“No more Oreos for us. I’m not eating oreos anymore, I guarantee”

Paul Krugman , economist and New York times contributor (along with unspecified “others” at the New York Times)

“ …lightweight thinker who doesn’t have a clue…He, and others, should be fired by [The New York Times]”

Rich Lowry , consertitive commentator

“He should not be allowed on TV and the FCC should fine him!”

Rolling Stone , magazine. On several occasions.

“Boycott & cancel subscriptions.”

Scotland *, country

“US tourists threaten to boycott Scotland over windfarms’”

Sopan Deb , journalist

“Should be fired for dishonest reporting.”

Starbucks , coffee company

“Maybe we should boycott starbucks…”

Touré, black television commentator

“…fired racist moron [Touré], a truly stupid guy…”

Twitter, social media company (as well as other social media companies that displease him)

“…strongly regulate, or close them down…”

Univision , cable station. At least twice.

“…boycott [Univision].”

USA Today , newspaper. Twice

“Just cancelled my subscription to [USA Today]. Boring newspaper with no mojo.”

The View *, television talk show

“Just cancel it & put it & us out of our misery!”

The Wall Street Journal editorial board and pollster

“ Wall Street Journal should fire both its pollster and its Editorial Board.”

Cover: President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a roundtable with people positively impacted by law enforcement, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)