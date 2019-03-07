Trump Calling Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ Inspired Some Truly Awful Dad Jokes

Long ago, when there were castles and serfs and everything was basically Game of Thrones minus all the cool-ass fantasy shit, people’s last names related to their trade. Coopers made barrels, Smiths did metalwork, Potters potted and Bakers baked and Carpenters carpented and so on. That time is passed and we have all kinds of weird meaningless last names now—but apparently, Trump is still catching up. On Wednesday, during an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, the president turned to Apple CEO Tim Cook and called him, uh, “Tim Apple.”

Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9 — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019

Sure, Trump has a history of saying dumb shit at inopportune times, and this gaff isn’t anywhere near as bad as that chat with Putin or the time he praised “the abolition of civil rights,” but still. The pretty hilarious and awkward moment quickly went viral—and somehow wound up inspiring some truly heinous dad jokes.

Just look at these groaners:

🍏🍊 pic.twitter.com/1cI1QkA0an — suppelsa 🌘✨ (@suppeIsa) March 7, 2019

Here are some other historic figures similar to Tim Apple pic.twitter.com/9Ya6U1uX76 — Jack Fink (@Mrjackfink) March 7, 2019

President Trump called the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, "Tim Apple."



If we are playing this game, then I guess the President of the United State is "Donald Russia". — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 7, 2019

Trump calling Tim Cook Tim Apple is bad, but what's even worse is he thinks Apple actually makes apples — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) March 7, 2019

tim apple



jonny sun



i am ceo of the sun — jonny sun (@jonnysun) March 7, 2019

https://twitter.com/NotTimApple/status/1103624337918255104

Why, exactly, did Trump’s flub cause the entire internet to come together and, all at once, decide to churn out the worst jokes imaginable? Is this all we’ve got? Is there not one brilliant, satiric mind out there capable of crafting a single reasonable joke about Tim Apple? Is this really the best we can do? Are we not—oh, wait:

every CEO should have to change their last name to their company’s name as a punishment for being a CEO tbh — drew millard (@drewmillard) March 7, 2019

