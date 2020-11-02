The FBI Is Investigating Trump Supporters Who Tried to Run a Biden Bus Off the Road

The FBI is investigating an incident on Friday where a caravan of Trump supporters surrounded a Joe Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway and forced it to cancel multiple events, and President Trump isn’t happy about it.

On Friday, the bus was heading to events in the San Antonio and Austin areas when a group of Trump supporters surrounded and followed it on an interstate highway in Hays County. Neither Biden nor running mate Sen. Kamala Harris was on the bus, but former Texas gubernatorial candidate and current Democratic congressional candidate Wendy Davis was, according to CNN.

Videos by VICE

Video posted to Twitter shows roughly half a dozen trucks with Trump flags surrounding the bus, while one black pickup truck swerves into a white SUV. The identity of the driver has not been publicly released.

https://twitter.com/ericcervini/status/1322546782572859395

A man on Facebook named Elizar Cisneros claimed to be the driver of the truck in a post, commenting, “That was me slamming that fucker,” according to screenshots published by Snopes. He also claimed the driver of the white SUV was trying to run his car off the road.

The San Marcos police said they weren’t able to determine which driver was at fault in the incident, according to the Texas Tribune. The San Marcos PD also told the Tribune that the Biden campaign requested an escort, but police weren’t able to catch up with the bus because of traffic.

The Biden campaign was forced to cancel the events and condemned the harassment.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” Tariq Thowfeek, the Biden campaign’s Texas communications director, told the Texas Tribune.

The following day, Trump posted a video of the incident to Twitter, adding, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

On Sunday, he claimed at a rally in Georgia that his supporters were “protecting the bus, because they’re nice.”

The FBI’s San Antonio office is “aware of the incident and investigating,” a spokesperson for the FBI told CNN. This enraged Trump, who tweeted that “these patriots did nothing wrong.”

In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people! https://t.co/of6Lna3HMU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

“Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!” he added. Out of the hundreds of people arrested during protests against police brutality, the overwhelming majority have not been tied to any sort of extremist group, the AP reported last month.

The Texas incident was not the only one this weekend. All over the country, “Trump Train” caravans of cars, trucks, and SUVs blocked highways and roadways, and in New Jersey, the protest shut down the Garden State Parkway in central New Jersey, near the town of Cheesequake.

Garden State Parkway in Democratic New Jersey at a standstill in support of President Trump. @TeamTrump @EricTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS pic.twitter.com/3tAL8oC3Tv — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) November 1, 2020

In Richmond, Virginia, witnesses said that people in a Trump caravan pepper sprayed counter-protesters, and there were reports of gunshots, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. One man showed the paper a bullet hole in his parked car.

Biden condemned the highway incident on Sunday. “We’ve never had anything like this,” Biden told reporters in Texas. “At least we’ve never had a president who thinks it’s a good thing.”