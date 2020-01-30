Trump Denied E. Jean Carroll’s Sexual Assault Allegation. Now She Wants His DNA.

Lawyers for advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who’s accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, want him to hand over a genetic sample in an effort to determine whether his DNA is on a dress she wore during the alleged assault.

On Thursday, Carroll’s attorneys served notice to a Trump lawyer, asking him to submit a sample for “analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress,” the Associated Press reported. Carroll’s team wants Trump to submit the sample on March 2, in Washington, D.C.

Carroll, a longtime columnist for “Elle” magazine, went public with her allegation last June in a cover story for New York Magazine. She alleged that Trump attacked her in a dressing room of the Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman.

She wrote that Trump pushed down her tights and, “forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me.”

Trump denied the allegation and said he’d never even met Carroll (though there is a photo of the two speaking at a party in the ‘80s). He accused her of making up the assault in order to sell books.

“She’s not my type,” added the president, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women.

In November, Carroll sued Trump for defamation. Her attorney is Robbie Kaplan, who co-founded the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

The Associated Press has asked a Trump attorney for comment.

Cover: E. Jean Carroll at her home in Warwick, New York. Carroll claims that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies knowing Carroll. (Photo by Eva Deitch for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

