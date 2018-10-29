Does Donald Trump Know Umbrellas Close?

For someone who claims to be the best at pretty much everything, Donald Trump seems to have a lot of trouble performing all sorts of extremely basic tasks, from using speakerphone to loading a pickup truck. On Saturday, he once again demonstrated his baffling unfamiliarity with everyday objects when confronted by an umbrella:

Unbelievable — Trump doesn't know how to close an umbrella, so inside of closing it and bringing it aboard Air Force One with him, he just dropped it outside the plane. pic.twitter.com/G5AtmPaRvz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2018

According toVanity Fair, he had just finished making a few brief remarks to the press about the mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, which he insisted should’ve had better “protection.” Then, umbrella in hand, he trudged up the stairs leading onto Air Force One.

He paused for a second at the top—appearing to consider what to do with this confounding, unwieldy device he was holding—before just dropping it on the platform, fully open, and boarding the plane.

For the sake of accuracy, we should note that it’s not like Trump doesn’t know how to close an umbrella—he didn’t even try to close it. Maybe he didn’t know that umbrellas close, or more likely he just didn’t give a shit and would rather have an aide do the mundane task for him.

To be fair, he ostensibly had more important things on his mind than the fate of some stupid umbrella, like what he planned to say at a campaign rally later that day in Illinois, which he went ahead with even though the nation had been rocked by a mass shooting just hours earlier. All things considered, it was one of his more dignified Air Force One entrances.

