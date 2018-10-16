Trump gloats by calling Stormy Daniels “Horseface”

President Donald Trump has decided on his derogatory nickname for Stormy Daniels: “Horseface.”

Trump celebrated a Texas federal judge’s decision to toss out Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against him Tuesday by tweeting, “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

Daniels, a porn star, has alleged that she was paid just before the 2016 election to stay quiet about an affair she had with Donald Trump shortly after the birth of his son, Barron Trump, in 2006. Daniels claimed that she was threatened in 2011 so she would not go public, an accusation Trump responded to in a tweet by calling her a “total con job” and that the man she says threatened her was “nonexistent.” That tweet was the basis of Daniels’ defamation claim.

Trump calling Daniels “Horseface” was roundly criticized immediately after he posted the tweet. Daniels herself responded to Trump with a nickname of her own: “Tiny.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti responded on Twitter by calling Trump a misogynist.



You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home? https://t.co/npOKOEFju6 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

It’s only the latest un-presidential slur in Trump’s long history of insulting the appearance of women who challenge him. He, for example, responded to allegations of sexual assault from Jessica Leeds by saying she wouldn’t be his “first choice,” sexually. He said of Carly Fiorina, his opponent in the 2016 Republican primary, “Look at that face, would anyone vote for that?” Trump also allegedly called former “Miss Universe” contestant Alicia Machado, who is latina, “Miss Piggy” and “Miss Housekeeping.”

