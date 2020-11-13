Trump Got Dumped By a Top Law Firm Working His Pennsylvania Election Case

The law firm representing the Trump campaign in its fight to overturn the results of the election in Pennsylvania, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden, has dropped him as a client, according to a federal filing.

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, a law firm based in Columbus, Ohio, filed a federal lawsuit Monday on behalf of the Trump campaign alleging voting irregularities in Pennsylvania. But on Thursday, the firm withdrew from representing Trump in the case.

“Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached a mutual agreement that plaintiffs will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws,” the filing said. “Plaintiffs are in the process of retaining and causing other counsel to enter an appearance herein.”

Linda Kerns, a Philadelphia-based conservative attorney working for the Trump campaign, will continue representing Trump, the filing said.

Porter Wright leaving the case is the latest blow to the Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn the election via the courts. The campaign has filed at least eight lawsuits in five different states since Election Day. The lawsuit filed earlier this week claimed that by allowing voters to cast ballots by mail, Pennsylvania, “in a rush to count mail ballots and ensure Democrat Joe Biden is elected… created an illegal two-tiered voting system for the 2020 General Election, devaluing in-person votes.”

Separately, a lawsuit filed Thursday in Wisconsin by three voters sought to stop the certification of votes in the state’s three most heavily Democratic counties—Milwaukee, Dane (Madison), and Menominee, a tiny county home to the Menominee tribe—and nowhere else.

Lawyers at Porter Wright have voiced their opposition to the firm representing the campaign, as have attorneys at Jones Day, another law firm aiding in a litany of legal actions meant to challenge the election results, according to a New York Times report earlier this week. At least one lawyer quit Porter Wright, which has collected at least $727,000 in legal fees from the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee so far this year, the Times reported.

Until Thursday, however, Porter Wright maintained it would continue to represent the campaign.

“Porter Wright has a long history of representing candidates, political parties, interest groups and individuals at the local, state and federal levels on both sides of the aisle, and as a law firm will continue to do so,” managing partner Robert Tannous told the Times earlier this week.