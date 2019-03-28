Trump had a busy night being mad at immigrants, the FBI, and Jussie Smollett

President Donald Trump has had a long, hard week dealing with the fallout (or lack thereof) from the Mueller report. And he decided to relax a bit Wednesday night — with some pipe dreams of using machine guns at U.S.-Mexico border. (Hey, other countries do it, according to Trump.)

The president also brought up accusations of treason within the FBI, which he also wants to investigate the Jussie Smollet case.

To start, Trump appeared on Fox News Wednesday night and said that other countries simply shoot people at their borders (although it’s unclear which countries he was referencing). That led him to the idea that machine guns would be an effective way to police the U.S. southern border — not that he would ever actually do that.

“But we don’t do like other countries! Other countries stand there with machine guns ready to fire,” Trump said to Sean Hannity. “We can’t do that and I wouldn’t want to do that, okay? It’s a very effective way of doing it and I wouldn’t want to do it. We can’t do it.”

Trump’s comments come on the heels of the nation’s top Border Patrol official saying that law enforcement had reached a “breaking point” at the border. And the president piggybacked his Fox News appearance with a Thursday morning threat to completely shut down passage between the U.S. and Mexico.

Mexico is doing NOTHING to help stop the flow of illegal immigrants to our Country. They are all talk and no action. Likewise, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have taken our money for years, and do Nothing. The Dems don’t care, such BAD laws. May close the Southern Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Another favored topic Trump touched on during his 45-minute Fox News appearance was the FBI.

Trump accused former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, who had an affair and exchanged anti-Trump text messages on their government-issued phones, of treason. Strzok was part of the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s personal email server as well as special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. (Mueller removed him from the investigation in 2017.)

“They wanted an insurance policy against me,” Trump said of Strzok and Page. “And what we were playing out until just recently was the insurance policy. They wanted to do a subversion. It was treason.”

Trump is now claiming that the FBI committed treason by investigating him. pic.twitter.com/ZzuplfOQIg — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 28, 2019

Hours after he said agents within the FBI maybe committed treason, Trump said the bureau (as well as the Department of Justice) would review the case of Jussie Smollett, the black and gay “Empire” actor who police accused of staging a hate crime against himself. On Tuesday, prosecutors suddenly dropped all 16 charges against Smollett, who was facing up to five years in prison, with no legal explanation.

Trump called the situation an “embarrassment” to the U.S.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Cover image: Donald Trump, who has called the Jussie Smollett case an “embarrassment” to the US days after all charges were dropped against the actor. (Brian Lawless/PA Wire URN:42016781 (Press Association via AP Images)