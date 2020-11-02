Trump Has Now Abandoned Rallygoers in Freezing Cold and Dead of Night

Supporters of President Donald Trump who attended his rallies in Butler, Pennsylvania, and Rome, Georgia, this weekend were left stranded in cold temperatures late at night after the events had ended.

On Saturday, Trump swung through the Pittsburgh suburb during a day of rallies in Pennsylvania. Afterwards, thousands of supporters waited, some for more than two hours, in near-freezing temperatures because crowded roads delayed buses that were meant to take them back to their cars, according to TribLive.

Some reportedly gave up and just began walking back to their cars.

Trump has finished and left, but there’s thousands of supporters who have been let loose into the night with no sign of the shuttles they’ve been told will take them back to parking. People are filling the street, blocking the road for ambulances and police. pic.twitter.com/uMgfvUZ4Jg — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) October 31, 2020

And another Trump rally ends with a massive logistical nightmare attempting to get thousands of people back to their cars to go home. Currently no busses in sight. It is 41°. pic.twitter.com/BJjsP9Ev1R — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 1, 2020

Trump campaign communication director Tim Murtaugh called the tweets by CNN reporters DJ Judd and Ryan Nobles reporting the delays “fake news” and tweeted a picture of people boarding a bus.

The tweet below is fake news.



We have 47 buses taking supporters back to parking. The line is moving and there are heating tents set up.



Security and staff are helping people. https://t.co/eImudLQiRG pic.twitter.com/sQJMZdwsFx — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 1, 2020

The scene was reminiscent of the aftermath of last week’s Trump rally in Omaha, in which seven people were taken to the hospital after waiting hours for buses to take them back to their cars. A few days later, a dozen people were hospitalized due to heat exposure at a rally in Tampa.

And that’s not to mention the COVID-19 super-spreading. An analysis of 18 Trump rallies published Friday by Stanford researchers projected that the events “ultimately resulted in more than 30,000 incremental confirmed cases of COVID-19,” as well as more than 700 deaths.

The owners of Campbell Bus Lines said there were enough buses at the Butler rally, but not enough room to navigate the small country roads around the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport, where the rally took place. “As soon as the traffic was cleared, we were sending buses,” Todd Campbell told TribLive, adding that the area had cleared out by 10 p.m.

On Sunday, after a Trump rally in Rome, Georgia, more attendees were stranded after Trump departed the event for another rally in Florida. “Some people were sitting and lying on the ground. It’s 46 degrees and windy in the area tonight,” NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin tweeted.

Hours after the President departed for Florida, this was the scene in Georgia as people were left for hours waiting for buses to take them to their cars: pic.twitter.com/rx34hXSR2U — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) November 2, 2020

A chaotic scene where hundreds lined the road a mile up from where President Trump held his rally in Rome, GA — attempting to exit the event.



Some people were sitting and laying on the ground. It’s 46 degrees and windy in the area tonight. pic.twitter.com/AqyAYpZBLA — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) November 2, 2020

During the rally in Georgia, Trump remarked on the crowds at his rallies. “100 miles long of cars— these things have never happened before,” he said. “These crowds have never happened before.”