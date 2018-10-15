Trump hung a painting in the White House of himself hanging out with dead Republican presidents

President Donald Trump has apparently upgraded from fake Renoirs to what appears to be a whimsical take on “Dogs Playing Poker” when it comes to the decor in his private residence.

Trump hung a painting that depicts himself hanging out with Republican presidents of the past in the West Wing, video shows.

In an interview on 60 Minutes that aired Sunday, the painting could be seen hanging in the background of a room in the White House. In the “artwork,” a noticeably more svelte Trump is seen grinning across from Abraham Lincoln and other famous presidents, including Ronald Reagan, Teddy Roosevelt, and Richard Nixon.

The painting is called “The Republican Club,” by Andy Thomas, who told the Daily Beast that Trump personally called him to thank him for the painting because he loved it so much.”

“He had actually given a me real gracious call to tell me how much he liked it,” Thomas said. “He was very complimentary. He made a comment that he’d seen a lot of paintings of himself and he rarely liked them.”

