Trump to America: This Hurricane Is Wet ‘from the Standpoint of Water’

A few days before Hurricane Florence made landfall, Trump warned America about the storm in what was arguably the weirdest way humanly possible, eloquently declaring that the thing was “tremendously big and tremendously wet.” On Tuesday, with floodwaters from the hurricane still plaguing the Carolinas, he made the highly presidential decision to offer the nation a few more obvious observations in a rambling, seemingly unscripted, at times completely incomprehensible video on Twitter, in which he reminded us all that water is, in fact, wet.

“This is a tough hurricane,” he said in front of the White House, “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water.”

There you have it. From the standpoint of literally any other liquid, you could say that the hurricane was totally dry, but thankfully Trump cleared that right up for us: We’re talking about water here. And even then, calling Hurricane Florence “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen” isn’t totally accurate. Several other storms have had higher total rainfall amounts than Florence, including Hurricane Harvey, which dumped 60 inches when it hit Texas last year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In any case, it’s unclear why the person filming wasn’t baffled by Trump’s pseudo-scientific water comment enough to cut it out or get another take.

Trump shared a few other revelatory insights in the video, declaring that the storm “certainly is not good,” calling it “a nasty one” and “a big one,” and using the word “tough” three separate times to describe the havoc it’s wrought down south—all descriptions we can likely look forward to once he’s able to send out national emergency text messages to almost every cell phone in America.

