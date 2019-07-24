Trump Is Already Rage-Tweeting About Mueller and Congress

President Donald Trump kicked off so-called “Mueller Day” exactly how you’d expect: by firing off angry tweets about how he’s “very innocent” and lamenting the lack of an investigation into “Lisa Page and her Psycho lover.”

Mueller is set to testify before the House Judiciary and the House Intelligence committees on Wednesday, months after submitting his final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s efforts to obstruct investigators.

Naturally, that means the commander in chief of the world’s most powerful military, who oversees a federal bureaucracy that employs over 2 million people, who is tasked with solving the toughest geopolitical problems of our time — including things like climate change or the war in Syria — will almost certainly spend his day watching TV and rage-tweeting.

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

The president got a jump-start on his tweetstorm late Tuesday, wondering in a post why Mueller was allowed to bring his “long time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers.” The president was referring to Aaron Zebley, a top Mueller aide who’s never made a political donation to either party but once represented a Clinton aide who helped set up Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

The Intelligence Committee allowed Mueller to have Zebley sworn in as a witness, while the Judiciary Committee said Zebley could sit beside him and provide counsel.

So Robert Mueller has now asked for his long time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers. What’s this all about? His lawyer represented the “basement server guy” who got off free in the Crooked Hillary case. This should NOT be allowed. Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

But if Tuesday night was the warm-up, Trump was really ready to dig in on Wednesday. He fired off three angry Mueller tweets before most of America had a chance to grab a cup of coffee.

First, he went after the “Democrats and others” who “illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction?”

Then he pivoted back to Zebley, again calling him a Never Trumper, without any evidence.

So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Trump kept it up with a third tweet, an unhinged riff that, because it was written by the president, will be preserved for posterity in the Library of Congress forever.

“Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter S, Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more, including HIMSELF & Andrew W?” he tweeted.

So why didn’t the highly conflicted Robert Mueller investigate how and why Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted and acid washed 33,000 Emails immediately AFTER getting a SUBPOENA from the United States Congress? She must have GREAT lawyers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

The early morning rage tweets seem like quite a bit of attention for a president who told reporters last week: “They’re just playing games. You know, I won’t be watching Mueller.”



