Trump Is Just Loving Iowa’s Slow-Motion Caucus Disaster

No one knows yet who won the slow-motion disaster that is the Iowa Democratic caucuses, but one person not named Pete Buttigieg or Bernie Sanders is claiming victory: Donald Trump.



President Trump blew away his token opposition in the state’s Republican primary — former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh — with over 97 percent of the vote, and late Monday night he thanked supporters for a “Big WIN tonight in Iowa!”

Big WIN for us in Iowa tonight. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

By morning, however, Trump was taking potshots at the Democratic process, calling it an “unmitigated disaster” and claiming that the “only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump’.” He also defended Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status, which might have more than a little bit to do with Iowa being a swing state.

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

Other Republicans didn’t hesitate to join in, including White House social media director Dan Scavino, who tweeted out a GIF of a dumpster on fire, as well as Sen. Ted Cruz, who won the Iowa GOP caucuses in 2016. (Lest we forget, Trump accused Cruz of stealing the Iowa caucus four years ago.)

Others, meanwhile, are using the fiasco to make a broader statement about Democrats’ ability to govern, such as GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. “If you can’t run a caucus, you definitely can’t run the country,” Cheney wrote on Twitter.

The GOP couldn’t have hoped for a better outcome: Whatever result comes today (if it comes today) will be up against coverage of Trump’s State of the Union address tonight, and tomorrow, his all-but-certain acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial. But at least you’ll have New Hampshire, Democrats.

